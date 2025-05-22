How Many Old-Fashioneds Can You Make From One Bottle Of Bourbon?

The Old-Fashioned has very few variables in it. Many would say that it's best this way, including some experts who would argue that the biggest mistake you can make with an Old-Fashioned is simply overcomplicating it. But this is where your whiskey comes in. Indeed, one of the ways you can make your Old-Fashioned even better is by choosing a good whiskey — but beyond this, it might also be a good idea to have a selection of whiskeys on rotation for your cocktails.

Before you break out the torches and pitchforks, don't worry — we're not suggesting that you veer away from the typical bourbon or rye choice when crafting your drink. Rather, it's worth noting that distinct bourbons/ryes from different distillers can net you different tasting notes, thereby changing up the character of your Old-Fashioned while keeping it simple, refined, and (most importantly) tasty. Rye tends to be "spicy" where bourbon tends to be sweet, this being the key difference in the two whiskeys. But bourbons, for example, have great variation from one distiller to another. Changes in the mash bill (the make-up of various grains in the spirit) alter the whiskey's taste. So by having even a small selection of bourbons and ryes on-hand, you can not only keep the Old-Fashioneds flowing after the 12th pour, but you'll also be able to appreciate the differences in your whiskeys — the best of both worlds!