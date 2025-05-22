Dolly Parton's Favorite Burgers Are (Almost) As Legendary As She Is

Country musician and philanthropist Dolly Parton has always seemed happy to talk fast food (or fast casual) during interviews, and the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain is even credited with helping Parton win a Grammy. More recently, during an interview about her goddaughter and distant relative Miley Cyrus, Parton reminisced about eating her favorite burgers with her fellow singer-songwriter. According to an interview Parton did with Today, she's a fan of Burger King burgers, as well as one of the worst-kept secrets on In-N-Out Burger's secret menu: "Those two are my favorite, the Animal-Style In-N-Out burger and the Whopper from Burger King."

You've likely heard of the Whopper, the trademark cheeseburger of Burger King, which is a fairly standard cheeseburger with the works (lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, pickles). The Whopper is up there with the Big Mac in terms of burger names that any person on the street could recognize. Meanwhile, the Animal-Style burger is more famous depending on what region you live in: it's one of the secret menu burgers you can order an In-N-Out. It's a more unique burger with lots of extra secret sauce, extra pickles, grilled onions, and a mustard-cooked patty. Animal-Style fries are another secret menu item the employees will actually make, but Parton didn't go into her french fry preferences.