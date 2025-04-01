The Restaurant Chain That Helped Dolly Parton Win A Grammy

Singer Dolly Parton is undoubtedly best known for her 1973 hit song "Jolene." While the song had inspired countless covers over the years, it took decades to earn a Grammy Award. Despite the track being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014, it wasn't until Parton joined the a cappella group Pentatonix for their 2016 cover that things changed. The sextet took home the trophy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2017. Who would have known that bringing these vocalists together would make such a smash hit? Well, believe it or not, there was one restaurant chain that knew from the start: Cracker Barrel.

When she isn't ordering her favorite Taco Bell item, releasing her own brand of syrup, or breaking into the U.S. booze business, Dolly Parton is probably busy partnering with Cracker Barrel. The chain has long celebrated her music and exclusively sold her "An Evening With...Dolly" live album at its stores. In return, Parton has become the face of Cracker Barrel's rewards program. In fact, Cracker Barrel was the brand that put Parton and Pentatonix together for their "Jolene" remake in the first place, earning the chain its first-ever Grammy as well.