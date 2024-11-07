What Makes Falafel Different From Ta'ameya?

On the surface, falafel seems like a dish defined by simplicity: tender, little balls of ground chickpea and spices, fried or baked to perfection, using few ingredients and accessible techniques. In actuality, however, falafel has a fraught history with much-contended origins and complex political significance. There has long been debate over which nationality has the right to claim falafel as its own, with Israelis, Palestinians, Lebanese, and Egyptians all embroiled in the argument.

Despite the ongoing debate, historical consensus points to Egypt as the originator of this beloved street food, even if today it's more likely to be associated with cuisines of the Levant. However, the original falafel was a little different than the version that's been popularized worldwide today. Egyptian falafel, now known as ta'ameya, uses fava beans as a base rather than the chickpeas used for the Israeli and Palestinian varietal. If you've eaten falafel from a food stand or Mediterranean restaurant in the United States, chances are you think of it as a chickpea fritter. Though ta'ameya goes by a different name and is not as prominent in the U.S., evidence suggests it was the earliest form of the dish that became known as falafel.