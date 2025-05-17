What You Should Be Buying (And Avoiding) At Costco In Spring 2025
Let's admit it: Finding a new beloved product in Costco is its own brand of joy. We all love the thrill of discovery when our eyes land on a new item, be it a burger we can throw on the barbecue, or a beloved brand of ice cream that's finally made its way to the hallowed warehouse shelves. With low prices and commitment to quality, most Costco products are great — but how do you avoid the duds?
Luckily, we've combed the press releases, Instagram influencers, and YouTube reviews to find the hottest new Costco finds in Spring 2025, and which you should leave on the shelf. After seven years of heading to Costco weekly, we can usually tell a Costco fail from a mile away with Spidey senses.
So read ahead to see our choices for what you should be buying (and avoiding) at Costco in Spring 2025. We have a feeling some of these may become permanent seasonal buys in your home.
Buy: Laoban BBQ Pork Bao Bun
A good bao bun is worth its weight in gold, and, luckily, Costco now has a fantastic frozen option. The Laoban prok bao buns come in a large format bag, specifically designed for Costco shoppers, and feature Berkshire Heritage Pork marinated in a Chinese BBQ blend of cinnamon, star anise, red pepper, fennel, and orange peel, all wrapped in a soft, pillowy bun.
With a quick heating time and excellent reviews, these bao buns are going to save you the next time a late-night craving for Chinese food hits. And if you prefer dumplings over bao buns, Costco has plenty of options there, too.
Avoid: Mamba Beach Sticks
With no shortage of delicious sweets in Costco, Mamba's latest edition of the chews, Mamba Beach Sticks, may be one to pass up in aisles this spring. This new entry, which comes in a pack of 35 ounces in strawberry, banana, orange, and lemonade flavors, feels like a gimmick.
The flavors are not new or unique, and are available elsewhere for similar prices. Meanwhile, reviewers are divided, as well, so there are better things you can try out this season.
Buy: Raspberry Smash Foods Superfruit Spread
Spring and summer usually herald the onslaught of products boasting an array of health claims, and the Raspberry Smash Foods Superfruit Spread is one of the best we've seen this year. This jam-like spread is loaded with raspberries, jelled not with sugar and pectin, but with chia and sweetened with dates.
It's truly a dream for crunchy moms trying to make their kids' peanut butter and jelly sandwiches just a touch better for you, and for gym buffs everywhere who want something yummy to put on their overnight chia pudding. Plus, as befitting Costco, this product is double the size and cheaper than elsewhere, including the company site.
Avoid: Chobani High Protein Lowfat Greek Yogurt
The previous Chobani zero sugar yogurt has received mostly middling reviews, and the Chobani new High Protein Lowfat Greek Yogurt entry doesn't seem to be faring much better. You can really taste the artificial sweeteners — stevia and monk fruit sweetener — and, while creamy, the yogurt is just not that delicious, despite the added flavorings.
The Costco offering comes with 16 yogurts in four flavors: vanilla, mango, raspberry, and mixed berry. However, you'd be better off just grabbing regular Greek yogurt and adding berries to it for the price of $13.99 and the sugar quota (11 grams without added sugars).
Buy: Bubbies Hawaiian Mochi
Straight from Hawaii, a cult favorite makes its way to Costco this spring. Bubbies Fruit Paradise Hawaiian mochi comes in a pack of 18 little treats, each of which hides a center of creamy ice cream wrapped in an envelope of tropically flavored rice flour.
The Costco pack includes some amazing flavors like passion fruit, strawberry and blood orange. Reviews are coming in strong, and the product is now available in select stores across the country.
Buy: Yasso Mint Chocolate Chip Yogurt Bars
If you're a fan of frozen desserts that feel decadent without the calories to match, then you may want to give Yasso mint chocolate chip yogurt bars a try. With a base of extra creamy Greek yogurt, a strong minty flavor, and a healthy smattering of chocolate chips, these individually packed ice cream bars are a breath of fresh air on a sweltering day.
And while there are plenty of ice creams around at 100 calories, most of them are either tiny, lacking in creaminess or tasting strongly of artificial sweeteners, and, according to reviews, neither is the case with these delicious treats. And with 15 bars in a Costco-sized pack, you should have plenty of ice cream to get you through the season.
Avoid: Boom Chicka Pop ice cream bars
While people are loving on Yasso, Boom Chicka Pop ice cream bars are being reviewed as a pale replacement to a traditional ice cream bar. People are not loving them, especially in comparison to Yasso's spring 2025 entry.
Most review seem to focus on the fact that a popcorn brand has no business making ice cream, and some reviewers took special issue with the almonds, claiming they made the texture feel "sandy." The package design, however, is regarded as fun.
Buy: Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers
Seeing the Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers on the shelves means a highly beloved seasonal item is back. These seasoned turkey burgers are lean, delicious, and relatively healthy when compared to other prepared burgers.
A box of 10 of these patties will set you back $11.99, with 30 grams of protein. They'll go easy on the grill.
Avoid: Fruity Cheerios
While Costco's cereal aisle is stocked with many winners, Fruity Cheerios isn't one of them. Cheerios loves coming out with special limited editions, and this one promises a burst of fruity flavor but ends up tasting like a muted, less exciting version of Fruit Loops.
Despite the cute packaging, reviewers said the product lacked the vibrant fruit flavors suggested by the packaging. For the same price point, you'd be better off selecting one of Costco's other breakfast cereals.
Buy: Nutpods Sweet Creme Non Dairy Creamer
The newly Costco-arrived Nutpods Sweet Creme non-dairy creamer is a revelation, and Costco's first non-dairy creamer offering. A previous version of this product was in stores in 2021, but it hasn't been back since, and fans are rejoicing.
Made out of almond and coconut milks, the Nutpods non dairy creamer comes in a pack of three for $9.99, which is a steal for this normally pricey product. Nutpods has won itself plenty of fans because it has no added sugar and is very creamy when compared to other non-dairy creamers. Costco's offering is much cheaper than other stores, and it will go great with your summer cold brew habit, too.
Avoid: Simply Chips
Don't be fooled by the trendy, minimal packaging of the Simply Chips line now appearing at Costco. These "natural" and organic versions of Cheetos, Ruffles, and Doritos are Frito-Lay's attempt to convince shoppers that healthier versions of their favorite snacks exist. Despite the clean-looking packaging and "simple ingredients" marketing, reviewers consistently report that these chips don't deliver on taste.
The Simply White Cheddar Cheetos, in particular, are told to have a bland flavor and lackluster texture. While the concept of more natural versions of classic snacks sounds appealing, this product may dash your expectations falls short, especially when you're committing to a Costco-sized bag. They'll still leave you feeling parched due to the salt, but at least your skin won't break out due to the deep frying. We suggest you save your snack budget for better options appearing on Costco shelves this spring — hint, look to the next entry.
Buy: Pretzelized Snacks Everything Pretzel Pita Chips
If Netflix just doesn't feel the same without a healthy snack, then Pretzelized Snacks Everything Pretzel Pita Chips may need to be in your cart. These treats are a crossover between traditional pita chips and pretzels, because according to reviewers, double the carbs is a good thing.
With the satisfying crunch of a pita chip and the flavor of a pretzel, they're perfect for dipping, snacking, or adding a non-boring cracker to a charcuterie board. They come with an "everything" seasoning blend that has garlic, onion, sesame, and poppy seeds, just like your favorite bagels.
Avoid: Famous Dave's Sweet n' Spicy Pickle Chips
While Famous Dave's Sweet n' Spicy Pickle Chips are a hit in certain crowds, don't be tempted by the "spicy" moniker in the title — word on the block is that these chips are far from "hot." These pickle chips have developed quite a following for their crunch and sweet flavor profile. Still, despite the product's claims, reviewers consistently note that these pickles offer virtually no heat whatsoever.
If you're specifically looking for that sweet-hot combination that makes spicy pickles so addictive, you'll be disappointed by this Costco offering. The large jar will leave you stuck with a lot of not-so-spicy pickles; instead, you may want to reach out for some Old Bay pickles. For those who enjoy a good sweet pickle with outstanding crispness, these are fine — just don't expect any actual spice during your springtime barbecue.