Believe it or not, plant-based eaters get enough protein. In fact, severe protein deficiency due to malnutrition, medically termed kwashiorkor, is mostly common in children in countries with high poverty and vast food insecurity. On the contrary, it is quite rare in countries like the United States, where systemic malnutrition among children is less common. While there are multiple sources of protein-rich foods within the plant and fungi kingdoms, ranging from tofu, tempeh, and seitan to lentils, beans, and peas, you may be surprised to learn that several vegetables contain a considerable amount of protein per serving. One such vegetable that is commonly enjoyed roasted, steamed, stir-fried, and sauteed is broccoli.

This popular cruciferous vegetable, which was, in fact, a human-made invention, does not grow in the wild. Rather, they are cultivars of wild cabbage, meaning they are the result of intentional cross-breeding of different plants. Whether you seek a satisfying snack or want to introduce more vegetables to your meals, get an added boost of plant-powered protein by incorporating broccoli into your diet. This superfood veggie delivers roughly 2.8 grams of protein per 100 grams. Better yet, broccoli contains more protein per calorie than steak! That doesn't mean you need to chomp on broccoli all day to reach your caloric and nutritional goals. Instead, prepare a balanced plate that includes complex carbohydrates for energy, healthy fats for the necessary omegas, and, of course, protein. With your preferred preparation of broccoli in the mix, not only are you fueling yourself with additional protein, but also a healthful dose of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.