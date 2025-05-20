This Common Veggie Has Way More Protein Than You May Have Thought
Believe it or not, plant-based eaters get enough protein. In fact, severe protein deficiency due to malnutrition, medically termed kwashiorkor, is mostly common in children in countries with high poverty and vast food insecurity. On the contrary, it is quite rare in countries like the United States, where systemic malnutrition among children is less common. While there are multiple sources of protein-rich foods within the plant and fungi kingdoms, ranging from tofu, tempeh, and seitan to lentils, beans, and peas, you may be surprised to learn that several vegetables contain a considerable amount of protein per serving. One such vegetable that is commonly enjoyed roasted, steamed, stir-fried, and sauteed is broccoli.
This popular cruciferous vegetable, which was, in fact, a human-made invention, does not grow in the wild. Rather, they are cultivars of wild cabbage, meaning they are the result of intentional cross-breeding of different plants. Whether you seek a satisfying snack or want to introduce more vegetables to your meals, get an added boost of plant-powered protein by incorporating broccoli into your diet. This superfood veggie delivers roughly 2.8 grams of protein per 100 grams. Better yet, broccoli contains more protein per calorie than steak! That doesn't mean you need to chomp on broccoli all day to reach your caloric and nutritional goals. Instead, prepare a balanced plate that includes complex carbohydrates for energy, healthy fats for the necessary omegas, and, of course, protein. With your preferred preparation of broccoli in the mix, not only are you fueling yourself with additional protein, but also a healthful dose of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Delicious ways to serve broccoli
Broccoli is one of those vegetables that can be savored in multiple dishes from cuisines around the world. Beyond being relegated to a side dish status, either in a basic veggie tray with raw broccoli and a dip or a standard serving of roasted vegetables, this cruciferous superfood deserves to shine, especially given its undercover potential as a protein source. The best technique for a flavorful serving of broccoli is to roast it at high heat in olive oil and your desired spices and seasonings. Once they develop a perfect char, serve them under a drizzle of lemon-tahini dressing and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes, and you'll have an elegant appetizer that tastes like it deserves to be on a gourmet restaurant menu. For a Japanese-inspired platter, serve up golden-brown broccoli tempura with a soy-based dipping sauce.
If you're passionate about tackling food waste, we have a simple hack for you. Save the broccoli leaves and air-fry them to a crispy snack similar to air-fried kale chips, and give it a cheesy upgrade with a sprinkle of nutritional yeast, of course. The stems can also be sliced or julienned to be added to savory stir fries and creamy slaws. Ideas for hearty main dishes are bountiful–from sizzling Asian-style stir fries to traditional pasta dishes that can take you back to Nonna's kitchen. To warm up on a chilly day, you can blend roasted broccoli with vegetable broth into a creamy, rustic soup, perfect to dunk freshly baked slices of bread into. With such culinary versatility, broccoli deserves recognition not just for its health benefits, but also for its ability to elevate everyday meals with minimal effort while showing how enjoyable plant-forward eating can be.