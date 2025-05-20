The Trick To Mastering Julia Child's Home Fries Is So Easy

Julia Child is one of the most famous names in culinary history. While her heyday has long since passed, she remains an icon in the industry, renowned for teaching Americans the art of French cooking. Despite all the newcomers in the culinary world, Julia Child's top cooking tips are still revered by many chefs today. One such tip is her trick to making the best home fries. How did she do it? Child always used two kinds of fat to achieve a perfectly crispy texture.

The cookbook author's home fries recipe incorporates both oil and butter, the latter of which she was known for embracing. Child was a major proponent of using generous amounts of butter in her cooking. To make her home fries, Child would toss diced parboiled potatoes into a skillet with vegetable oil and butter to cook until light brown. You could also use leftover bacon grease for a richer, more decadent taste. She would then add just a little more butter and cover the skillet for a few minutes to crisp them up. The television personality's method works well because while the oil allows the potatoes to cook evenly, the butter helps to brown the exterior and gives them that satisfying crunch.