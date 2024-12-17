There's Only One Potato Variety You Should Choose For Home Fries

There's no tuber more beloved than the humble potato. Mash, boil, fry, shred, steam, or roast it, and you can get a tasty result. Undoubtedly, the foodstuff's versatile, but there are some nuances to consider. Say you're striving for a perfectly browned batch of home fries with that mouthwatering contrast of crispy exterior to soft inside. In addition to perfecting your technique, you'll want to select the optimal spud variety.

Go for a tuber that's high in starch with a dry consistency. For such qualities, there's no better choice than russet potatoes. After a parboiling step — which is also essential to make legitimately crispy french fries at home — the vegetable will turn creamy. This potato variety tenderizes profoundly, since it contains an abundance of large starch molecules. Such a distinct structure soaks in a good amount of water, leading to the desired soft consistency. So you'll simply need an ample-spaced pan for frying, and a batch of ideally textured home fries will emerge.