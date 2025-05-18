Caffeinated Sparkling Water Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
Sparkling water is older than America, giving it a very long history, but there's no denying it is all the rage these days. From a myriad of flavors found in convenient cans to straight-up soda water and endless SodaStream options, people can't get enough of it. Add caffeine to the mix, and it only gets better. Considering sparkling water's widespread popularity and the actual science behind why some people think carbonated drinks taste better, there's no shortage of popular products lining store shelves. But which brand makes the best caffeinated soda water? I, for one, was dying to find out.
On my quest to determine the best caffeinated sparkling water, I tried several flavors from seven popular brands. Some of the companies were gracious enough to send samples, and others I bought locally. Rest assured, though, I didn't let any free samples sway the final results. An in-depth look at my methodology can be found at the end, but for now, you should know that the brands with the best line of flavors and the best overall taste secured the leading spots in my ranking. Some of them didn't fare so well, but several were so tasty that I had to consciously remind myself while tasting that there was caffeine in them. Otherwise, I would have been bouncing off the walls in no time.
7. Sparkling Ice
Sparkling Ice makes a whole line of products, some with caffeine and even more without. They are pretty widely available, too. However, I was not a fan. In fact, I truly disliked the ones I tried — a lot. I'd even go so far as to say they were downright awful compared to the other brands, and to make matters worse, they left a lingering bad taste in my mouth.
I tried Sparkling Ice's Strawberry Citrus, Watermelon Lemonade, and Tropical Punch flavors, and every one of them was sickeningly sweet. They almost tasted like a melted Slurpee, but instead of sugar, it had an artificial sweetness that really turned me off. I'm sure the brand's other flavors in the line — Blue Raspberry, Cherry Vanilla, Citrus Twist, Black Raspberry, and Tea and Lemonade — follow the same pattern. The flavors advertised are there, but the sweetness takes over, and it's interesting because the label proudly proclaims that the drinks contain zero sugar. However, after further inspection, the ingredients list the culprit for the overly sweet flavor: sucralose. Noted.
Interestingly enough, Sparkling Ice's caffeinated sparkling water line is highly ranked on Amazon, but the reviews are somewhat polarizing on Reddit. Quite a few people praise it because it has the right amount of caffeine for an afternoon pick-me-up, coming in at 70 milligrams, but basically it all comes down to whether or not you prefer a super sweet sparkling water. I certainly don't, so last place it is. Sorry, not sorry, Sparkling Ice.
6. Bubbl'r
At first glance, I was excited to try Bubbl'r caffeinated sparkling water. The cans are fun and colorful, something that easily drew me in. Unfortunately, though, what's inside the cans didn't live up to the boisterous appearance they put on display. I'm not the only one who feels this way either. There is actually an entire Reddit thread dedicated to people hating on Bubbl'r.
I tried three of the brand's 13 flavors: Twisted Elix'r Raspberry Lime Citrus, Watermelon Lime Samsh'r, and Wild Cherry Chill'r. Admittedly, these flavor combinations sound like they would be pretty tasty, and the essence of each ingredient was there. However, they all sadly reeked of an artificial sweetener. Technically, they contain stevia, a natural sweetener, but try telling my taste buds that. Plus, there was an overpowering amount of it, so honestly, the drinks tasted more like candy than anything resembling sparkling water.
None of this sounds good, so why did the Bubbl'r brand rank higher than Sparkling Ice? Well, they don't use sucralose (an actual artificial sweetener), like Sparkling Ice does. Additionally, the fruit flavors in Bubbl'r tasted more like real fruit, probably because they contain a touch of juice.
5. Juno
Juno sparkling water comes in three caffeinated flavors: Cherry, Limeade, and Unflavored. The brand also makes the Limeade and Unflavored cans in still water versions. Regardless, I tried the sparkling version of both the Cherry and Limeade varieties, and they were miles ahead of the two lower-ranking picks. Like, it wasn't even close. Finally, a caffeinated sparkling water I would drink again.
Juno's caffeinated sparkling water flavors are sweetened with monk fruit, and let me tell you: It was a welcome substitute for the sucralose and stevia found in the brands we've discussed thus far. They still leaned a bit too sweet for me, but not so much that I was immediately turned off. In addition, the flavors are derived from actual juice; each can contains 3%. As a result, the fruity flavors are tasty, and you even get a touch of tartness at the end. Each can has 125 milligrams of caffeine, too, so not too shabby at all.
Juno is also well-liked on Amazon, and if I were picking a brand based on packaging alone, it would be my number one. Just look at a can and tell me it's not fun. You can't. I know we aren't supposed to judge a book by its cover, though, so fifth place is what it gets. Even so, I could see myself turning one of the flavors into a new contender for some of the best hard seltzers to get the party started, and I would definitely enjoy the unflavored product.
4. Tru
Tru makes a whole line of sparkling beverages, but only two of the brand's products contain caffeine: the Apple Kiwi and Orange Mango flavors, both of which sound unique and intriguing. I tried them both, and I was pleasantly surprised. I say I was surprised because Tru uses stevia as a sweetener, something I tend to dislike, but thankfully, it didn't overpower the intended flavors. As for the actual fruity intentions, they were spot-on. In both flavors, I could taste real fruit, not some cheap knockoff. The Apple Kiwi, my favorite of the two, tasted exactly like it should: like a freshly picked, tart apple balanced by a bit of sweet kiwi. The same could be said for the Orange Mango. I definitely detected way more mango, but the orange backed it up nicely.
I would have enjoyed the two flavors I tried more if they contained less stevia, but I know some people don't mind it, so a solid middle-place ranking seemed fitting. Plus, I took a look at how people online feel about the brand, and the general consensus on Amazon is that it's pretty tasty. I tend to agree, but the top three picks coming up still had it beat, especially if you prefer minimal sweetness or a straightforward sparkling water.
3. Heywell
The first sparkling water brand to breach the top three is Heywell. According to the company, it produces "functional sparkling water made to support energy, hydration, focus, immunity, and stress," which all sounds great, but that's not why it ranked so high. What really made it worthy of a third-place spot was its yummy taste and delicious flavor combinations. The reason Heywell sparkling waters taste so fantastic is that they contain 9% juice. Translation: way more than the other brands. I almost feel like this is cheating, but I don't care. As far as I'm concerned, Heywell nailed it.
I tasted Heywell's Orange Mango, Strawberry Lemon, and Cherry Limeade flavors, but it also makes Grapefruit and Lemon Fizz caffeinated options. As a group, the flavor combos are well-rounded. My favorite was the Cherry Limeade, though. It was deliciously tart and naturally sweet. I'll admit: Heywell includes some stevia in its recipes, but thankfully, the juice takes a leading role. With 75 milligrams of caffeine per can, it isn't overly aggressive on the stimulant front either.
In addition to my endorsement, Heywell has glowing reviews on Amazon — the best on this list. If you are looking for a caffeinated sparkling water that's just that (no juice), you should opt for one of the two upcoming brands. However, if you like a ton of flavor and want a healthy dose of antioxidants with your caffeine, Heywell makes a solid choice.
2. Hi-Ball
Hi-Ball sparkling water is nothing short of spectacular. It has all the classic flavor of a typical zero-calorie, zero-sugar, unsweetened, hydrating sparkling water — you know, the ones we are all obsessed with. It doesn't rely on additives like stevia, sucralose, or juice to get the job done, and it pays off. The only extra stuff you find in Hi-Ball, minus the flavoring, is 160 milligrams of organic caffeine, 50 milligrams of organic guarana, 50 milligrams of organic ginseng, and B vitamins. Who doesn't like that?
I had the pleasure of sampling three of Hi-Ball's eight flavors: Blood Orange, Wild Berry, and Grapefruit. My favorite was Blood Orange, but you know what? All three were really tasty. I don't even like grapefruit normally, but I enjoyed Hi-Ball's recipe. It was smooth and a touch tart, but not enough to turn anyone away. Honestly, I was shocked at how much I liked it.
Reviews on Amazon and Reddit speak very highly of Hi-Ball as well. Everyone loves how it's a straightforward, no-frills option, just like regular soda water, but with caffeine. Seriously, Hi-Ball was a hair away from taking first in this ranking, but second place is nothing to scoff at. If you haven't had the pleasure of trying it yet, I highly recommend you give one or all of the brand's flavors a shot.
1. Phocus
The coveted first-place award for the best caffeinated sparkling water brand goes to (celebratory trumpets blaring)... Phocus! Similar to Hi-Ball but better, Phocus is a straightforward product that keeps sugar, juice, and calories out of the mix. Yay! Who needs them anyway? It also has a reasonable amount of caffeine — 75 milligrams per can, to be exact, so drinking it in the afternoon isn't off the table. Winning!
Phocus caffeinated sparkling water comes in seven flavors: Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Lemon-Lime, Peach, Strawberry Kiwi, Mixed Berry, and Crisp Apple. Lucky me, I got to taste them all. The Strawberry Kiwi took the cake flavor-wise, but there wasn't a bad apple in the bunch. The flavors in each were smooth, fresh, and authentic. To top it all off, they were super carbonated. I could hear them audibly fizzing away in the can for quite some time, so you don't have to worry about them going flat; that's for sure. Fixing flat sparkling water using a little science isn't out of the question, but it'll be the last of your worries with Phocus. It's got bubbles for days — not literally, but you get the picture.
Amazon reviews and Reddit users back up my approval of the brand as well, so you don't have to take my word for it. Although that wouldn't be so bad, either. All jokes aside, though, Phocus offers hydrating drinks that give you a caffeine boost with no sugar rush, and I recommend giving every flavor a try.
Methodology
Sparkling water is consumed in my home by the bucketload — cans, SodaStream, all of it. We are also pretty partial to caffeine, so I was dying to find out which sparkling water brand makes the best caffeinated products. In order to give each brand a fair shake, I tried at least two or three of its flavors. I tried all of Phocus' flavors because they sent them to me, but that's an outlier. Speaking of which, Tru, Juno, and Hi-Ball also sent me samples; the rest I purchased locally. Don't worry, though; the generosity of the companies that supplied samples did not factor into my ranking.
After tasting all seven brands' caffeinated sparkling waters, I evaluated them based on taste, flavor potency, and caffeine content. I also took a peek at what people were saying about the brands online and considered each company's caffeinated sparkling water options as a whole. After all, minus Phocus and Tru, I didn't taste every flavor the companies make. If you didn't skip ahead to the end, you already know that I prefer sparkling water with flavor, but not a ton of sweetness, and I seriously dislike artificial-tasting sweeteners. So, the brands that fit that profile came out on top. I mean, it's soda water, for crying out loud. It should taste like flavored water, not Sprite or fizzy tropical punch. Right? If you agree, make sure to steer clear of the two lowest-ranking brands.