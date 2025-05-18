Caffeinated Sparkling Water Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sparkling water is older than America, giving it a very long history, but there's no denying it is all the rage these days. From a myriad of flavors found in convenient cans to straight-up soda water and endless SodaStream options, people can't get enough of it. Add caffeine to the mix, and it only gets better. Considering sparkling water's widespread popularity and the actual science behind why some people think carbonated drinks taste better, there's no shortage of popular products lining store shelves. But which brand makes the best caffeinated soda water? I, for one, was dying to find out.

On my quest to determine the best caffeinated sparkling water, I tried several flavors from seven popular brands. Some of the companies were gracious enough to send samples, and others I bought locally. Rest assured, though, I didn't let any free samples sway the final results. An in-depth look at my methodology can be found at the end, but for now, you should know that the brands with the best line of flavors and the best overall taste secured the leading spots in my ranking. Some of them didn't fare so well, but several were so tasty that I had to consciously remind myself while tasting that there was caffeine in them. Otherwise, I would have been bouncing off the walls in no time.