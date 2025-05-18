Mason Jar Charcuterie Is The Perfect Addition To Your Next Picnic

Like a kind of culinary crystal ball, a Mason jar holds worlds of possibilities beneath its curved glass surface. In the past, it began as an excellent canning vessel. In the present, Mason jars serve as utensil storage solutions, they flip their lids as hacks that approximate muffin tins, and we use them to transport desk lunches in lieu of far less flashy brown paper bags. And we see Mason jars toting even more festive foods to all of your leisurely fêtes in the near future.

Mason jar charcuterie is just the cocktail party-quality app or snack to perk up your next picnic. More common al fresco items like elevated coleslaw and potato salad are still terrific, too, but only news of the lovely assembly of salted cured meats, cheese, and accoutrement will make it to everyone's lips at the grassy group hang. The formula for Mason jar charcuterie is as simple as gravity. Arrange anything prone to melting like softer cheeses at the bottom of the jar. Layer pliable, easily indented goods like pâté next. Follow those with every charcuterie's compulsory sliced meats. And finally, layer the tougher, crunchy stuff like cornichons on top, and accept your rightful ascendency as ruler supreme of DIY outdoor dining.