Mason Jar Charcuterie Is The Perfect Addition To Your Next Picnic
Like a kind of culinary crystal ball, a Mason jar holds worlds of possibilities beneath its curved glass surface. In the past, it began as an excellent canning vessel. In the present, Mason jars serve as utensil storage solutions, they flip their lids as hacks that approximate muffin tins, and we use them to transport desk lunches in lieu of far less flashy brown paper bags. And we see Mason jars toting even more festive foods to all of your leisurely fêtes in the near future.
Mason jar charcuterie is just the cocktail party-quality app or snack to perk up your next picnic. More common al fresco items like elevated coleslaw and potato salad are still terrific, too, but only news of the lovely assembly of salted cured meats, cheese, and accoutrement will make it to everyone's lips at the grassy group hang. The formula for Mason jar charcuterie is as simple as gravity. Arrange anything prone to melting like softer cheeses at the bottom of the jar. Layer pliable, easily indented goods like pâté next. Follow those with every charcuterie's compulsory sliced meats. And finally, layer the tougher, crunchy stuff like cornichons on top, and accept your rightful ascendency as ruler supreme of DIY outdoor dining.
Building a better Mason jar charcuterie
Before you tote your Mason jar charcuterie to a picnic or other open air affair, first have a look at the weather. Soaring temperatures and dastardly high dew points will do a number on dairy in particular. If you're going to break a sweat, so will that cheese, and an ice pack will only hold up for so long. So, unless you're planning a crisp autumnal event, skip options like otherwise delicious, infinitely toppable brie in favor of those with higher melting points. A nice, hard Piave will slice into rectangles quite nicely for stacking. On the carnivorous side, a firm country pâté will similarly hold up better than the super smooth kind in sunny conditions.
All those thin portions of prosciutto, bresaola, and capicola that give charcuterie its literal name are critically important. They also travel well with little intervention. Loosely fold them into triangle shapes in any case, and arrange in a kind of kaleidoscope pattern for the easiest retrieval. A baguette is also simple enough to divvy in advance, and you can even fit some thin medallions in between your cheese, pâté, actual charcuterie, and accoutrements for maximum separation. Tip some wine into a separate Mason jar, and you're practically Michelin starred.