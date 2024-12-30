The Mason Jar Lid Hack That Lets You Say Goodbye To Your Muffin Tin

Muffins are a beloved treat. They come in an array of classic flavors, such as blueberry, banana nut, and chocolate chip, or you can get more experimental with spiced rhubarb and cardamom oat muffins. They are also portable, meaning they are an easy option if you're crunched for time while getting ready in the morning or need a snack for a road trip. The best muffins are moist and fluffy with a light crumb and a slightly caramelized top. The treat is typically baked in tins designed to make six or 12 muffins at a time. But what if you don't have the special baking pan? Luckily, there is a hack that will yield delicious muffins using a sheet pan and a handful of Mason jar lids.

To try the hack, take regular-sized lid bands from canning jars and line them up on a sheet pan with the wider mouth of the band facing down. Then place a muffin liner inside the smaller opening of the band, fill it with muffin batter, and bake as usual. The metal lids are heatproof, so they are safe to go into the oven. Using this trick, you can make an irregular number of muffins without worrying about damaging the pan by leaving one of the muffin cups empty during a bake. You can even make a single tester muffin to try out a new batter or simply prepare the amount you need for your household size.