5 Easy Meal Ideas That Prove Full-Size Seaweed Sheets Are Better Than The Mini Version

Numerous types of seaweed appear in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese cooking. However, in the U.S., nori has achieved the most success. You've likely encountered it already rolled into sushi, or packaged into a mini snackable form. Purchase the full-size seaweed sheets, though, and you'll have a terrific canvas for easy meals.

With seaweed's prevalence in East Asian cuisine, it's no surprise the ingredient often accompanies rice. Indeed, there is a delectable crossover of flavor and texture between the two components; the salty, oceanic flavor of the seaweed delectably seasons a batch of the grain. As a result, several of these dishes — like temaki, kimbap, and onigiri — feature this pairing in a casual construction.

However, don't sleep on the power of seaweed sheets in other realms, too. Nori's pliable nature can replicate the qualities of a lettuce wrap, or even a tortilla. There's an incredible malleability to these pressed and dried sea plants, meaning they can serve as a canvas for delightful, easy meals. You can effortlessly roll up leftovers in the fridge, while crafting new creative combinations in the process.