What Happens At Toyosu, The Largest Fish Market In The World

If you can't live without seafood, you might want to book a trip to Tokyo. The ward of Koto City is home to Toyosu, the largest fish market in the world with three blocks of attractions to explore. The giant complex is located along Japan's coastline and it's so large that you'll likely need a map to navigate it. Put simply: It's the "Disney World" of seafood. Plus, unlike Costco, you don't need a membership to tour this wholesale sensation.

Toyosu contains a Fisheries Wholesale Market building where visitors can roam amongst hundreds of fresh being fish laid out, expertly cut, and measured. People come from all over to watch the tuna auction starting at 5 a.m. — earlier than most train lines can get you there. The fish are placed on pallets over a green floor for buyers to determine the quality of the meat clearly. Fish like the Pacific bluefin tuna are ideal for sushi when they have vibrant red insides with clear white ridges in the cuts of meat, which is easier to judge with a green background.

This auction building is where you'll want to start your day at Toyosu, as it also holds the visitor's hall where you can snap a picture with the tuna statue by the front. The other two buildings are the fruits and vegetables market and another wholesale market area with shops and restaurants. There's enough to explore and eat the day away at Toyosu.