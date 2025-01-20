What Happens At Toyosu, The Largest Fish Market In The World
If you can't live without seafood, you might want to book a trip to Tokyo. The ward of Koto City is home to Toyosu, the largest fish market in the world with three blocks of attractions to explore. The giant complex is located along Japan's coastline and it's so large that you'll likely need a map to navigate it. Put simply: It's the "Disney World" of seafood. Plus, unlike Costco, you don't need a membership to tour this wholesale sensation.
Toyosu contains a Fisheries Wholesale Market building where visitors can roam amongst hundreds of fresh being fish laid out, expertly cut, and measured. People come from all over to watch the tuna auction starting at 5 a.m. — earlier than most train lines can get you there. The fish are placed on pallets over a green floor for buyers to determine the quality of the meat clearly. Fish like the Pacific bluefin tuna are ideal for sushi when they have vibrant red insides with clear white ridges in the cuts of meat, which is easier to judge with a green background.
This auction building is where you'll want to start your day at Toyosu, as it also holds the visitor's hall where you can snap a picture with the tuna statue by the front. The other two buildings are the fruits and vegetables market and another wholesale market area with shops and restaurants. There's enough to explore and eat the day away at Toyosu.
Eat and walk the day away at Toyosu
For sushi and sashimi lovers, Sushi Dai and Daiwa Sushi are popular spots. They may have long lines depending on when you go, but that's because so many people think they're worth the wait. Each of these restaurants inside Toyosu has been praised for the freshness of their fish makizushi and nigiri, with over four stars on TripAdvisor and Yelp, respectively.
If you're more of a donburi enjoyer, Oedo serves up hearty kaisen-don (seafood and rice) bowls with unique toppings like sea urchin, salmon roe, scallop, and, of course, fatty tuna. There are also kids' bowls that are just as impressive with smaller portion sizes and price tags. Another must-visit restaurant is Vegan Ramen Uzu Tokyo, with its delicious plant-based ramen and ice cream menu.
There are tons of snack stalls with all the food and drinks your heart could desire and enough walking in between them to keep up with your appetite. You can browse a collection of luxury Japanese knives at the Aritsugu knife shop, visit historical shrines nearby, and finish the day by winding down in an onsen across the street. There aren't many places where you can enjoy Japanese cuisine from a rooftop garden overlooking the Tokyo skyline and waterway — but Toyosu is one of them.