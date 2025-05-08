This Peanut Butter Hack Is Here To Save Your Boring Hummus

Is your homemade hummus game ready for a nutty transformation? Are you inspired to step outside the box with your hummus flavors beyond the usual suspects? Look no further than that jar of peanut butter in your pantry and thank us later. The traditional recipe for this iconic Middle Eastern condiment calls for chickpeas, tahini (ground sesame paste), lemon juice, good quality olive oil, and flavor enhancers like garlic and salt, all blended into a smooth, creamy consistency. Hummus offers a fantastic canvas to incorporate other flavors into the mix, including roasted red peppers for a balance of smoky sweetness, chilies like jalapeño for some zesty heat, sun-dried tomatoes for a punch of umami, and even chocolate for a brownie batter-like treat.

While the variety of hummus out on grocery shelves and in online recipes may make it seem like the limit has been achieved, behold the peanut butter hack that imparts an unexpected complexity to the dip. Simply switch out the tahini with your favorite brand of creamy peanut butter, and you're set to wow the crowds. The sweet nuttiness from the peanut butter is a stark contrast to the subtle bitter notes from tahini in traditional hummus recipes. Whether you prefer to make hummus from scratch or want another trick to elevate your store-bought hummus, this recipe is perfect for peanut butter lovers. Plus, peanut butter hummus is more than a dip at the center of a veggie tray or something to scoop up with fluffy pita and your go-to crisps. Adding peanut butter to your hummus opens you to a world of delicious possibilities, from noodles to curries and beyond.