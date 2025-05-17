The 16 Most Important Red Flags To Look Out For When Buying Lobster

Lobster is widely regarded as a delicacy. So much so that you'd never guess its history as an American prison food and a mainstay of servant meals, to the point that they wrote exemptions from lobster meals into their contracts. Hoi polloi of today have to pay much higher prices, and therefore have to be much more careful to get a good product.

Making this more difficult is the fact that there is wide variation in lobster quality, according to the chefs with whom Chowhound spoke. Whether you're planning to grill lobster, butterfly the tail for pan-searing or poaching, or make lobster roll fries, you want to get the best lobster you can find. With a good specimen, you can even use lobster shells to make stock for bisque or stew, or just flavor a risotto. But finding that high-quality lobster is not as intuitive as you might think.

On the upside, says Daniel Witwer, executive sous chef at The Darling Oyster Bar, "There are a ton of options on the market." They use live lobsters, but "other options include dry-packed lobster meat, frozen, warm-water lobsters, and pre-cleaned meat. Beyond this, you can request specific parts of the lobster, such as tails, claws, knuckle meat, and more." With so many choices available, and so many things that can go wrong, it's critical that you know what you're looking for — or rather, what to avoid. Here are 16 red flags to watch out for today.