The 18 Absolute Best Seasonings For Mac And Cheese

There is perhaps no meal homier and cozier than mac and cheese. Everyone seems to have their favorite recipe for this classic dish — which may or may not have been passed down from generation to generation — so much so that it can get pretty competitive when it comes down to who has the "best" one.

But what even constitutes a good mac and cheese? Well, aside from perfectly cooked noodles and a thick, decadent cheese sauce, it also comes down to its flavors. There are tons of different ways to season your mac and cheese and take it in different flavor directions, whether you're craving a mac that will sizzle on your taste buds or one that's more earthy and balanced. In order to give you some inspiration for new seasonings to try (or ones to revisit), we talked to two experts: chef and food influencer Tini Younger and Aaron Hecht, the founder of Wild West Mac & Cheese. They shared some of their favorite ways to give this timeless pasta an edge — and hopefully win you the title of "best" mac and cheese amongst family and friends.