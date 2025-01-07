Why Mustard Powder Is One Of The Best Spices For Your Mac And Cheese
Whether it's basic mac from the box or bubbling hot straight from the oven, mac and cheese — in all its glorious gooey iterations — is the ultimate comfort food. Classic baked macaroni and cheese is a holiday mainstay. It makes for a satisfying side and a show-stopping main event. If you think it's simply plain noodles and shredded cheese, you're in for a treat. There are plenty of ingredients out there to upgrade your mac and cheese. To switch up the go-to dish, turn to your favorite condiment.
A little mustard in your mac balances the flavor. While creamy Dijon from the jar adds acidic layers, mustard powder is a malleable and intense addition. If you're not familiar with the powerhouse that is powdered mustard, there's a long list of reasons why your pantry should be stocked with dry mustard. Dry mustard is hotter than its prepared partner and can work as a substitute in many cases. Pretty soon, you won't be making macaroni without it.
Add mustard to your mac
Along with a bed of toasted breadcrumbs, a sprinkle of bright paprika is a popular finishing touch to a baked macaroni and cheese recipe. Mustard powder can be used alongside the hearty red spice, or stand on its own. Only a small dose of mustard powder is needed to punch up the flavor of your meal.
If mustard is something of a mystery to you, read up for answers to some of the mustard inquiries you've been too scared to ask out loud. Like the creamy prepared mustard you use to dress your hot dogs and hamburgers, mustard powder is made from ground mustard seed. If you happen to have mustard seeds on hand, you can make your own mustard powder with a mortar and pestle.
To add mustard powder to macaroni and cheese, you can incorporate it into the béchamel. You can even toast it on a skillet before adding to bolster its flavor. The ingredient won't overpower macaroni if you start slow and work your way up — tasting as you go, of course.