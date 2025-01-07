Why Mustard Powder Is One Of The Best Spices For Your Mac And Cheese

Along with a bed of toasted breadcrumbs, a sprinkle of bright paprika is a popular finishing touch to a baked macaroni and cheese recipe. Mustard powder can be used alongside the hearty red spice, or stand on its own. Only a small dose of mustard powder is needed to punch up the flavor of your meal.

If mustard is something of a mystery to you, read up for answers to some of the mustard inquiries you've been too scared to ask out loud. Like the creamy prepared mustard you use to dress your hot dogs and hamburgers, mustard powder is made from ground mustard seed. If you happen to have mustard seeds on hand, you can make your own mustard powder with a mortar and pestle.

To add mustard powder to macaroni and cheese, you can incorporate it into the béchamel. You can even toast it on a skillet before adding to bolster its flavor. The ingredient won't overpower macaroni if you start slow and work your way up — tasting as you go, of course.