Make Quick And Easy Fish Tacos With One Freezer Staple
Fish sticks are a nostalgic classic that make a perfect go-to meal in a pinch. They bring so many excellent qualities to the table, including that iconic crunchiness in contrast to the tender flaky texture within, along with a dose of protein — all conveniently ready in minutes.
Yet while they're delicious with just a little bit of malt vinegar, there are a lot of ways to upgrade your frozen fish sticks — and one in particular will make your taco Tuesday (or Wednesday, or Saturday) a snap. If you're a lover of fish tacos, look no further for the main ingredient to fill your tortillas.
Instead of going through the process of dredging and frying fish at home, which can take time and be a bit of a clean-up headache, just grab a box of these frozen solid swimmers and follow the standard instructions. Most fish sticks can be made a few different ways — either in a conventional oven, a microwave, or even an air fryer — and from there, all you have to do is ensure that you have your favorite tortillas and toppings on hand, and you're good to go.
Customizing your quick and easy fish tacos
Maybe you've wondered what the mystery fish is in your fish and chips, but when it comes to fish sticks, you'll often find pollock, which is a bit less potent than cod from a flavor perspective, but is a similarly flaky white fish. Depending on the brand, garlic, onion powder, and spices like paprika are frequently present, too, which means you get a little flavor mixed into with your hero ingredient, but not so much that it prevents you from putting your own spin on things.
These tasty, crunchy bites make an ideal starting point to build your dream tacos. Add some jalapeño for spice, whip up a tangy slaw or a silky garlic lime crema to contrast with that crunchiness. Crumble cotija cheese for a salty and satisfying pop, or sprinkle some fresh pico de gallo on top. The added beauty of this super easy dish is that it's so customizable (in fact, you can skip the tortillas altogether and opt for a Baja fish taco bowl instead). With that in mind, grab a box (or a few) of your favorite fish sticks from your grocer's freezer and prepare to play when it's your next taco night.