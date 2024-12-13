Make Quick And Easy Fish Tacos With One Freezer Staple

Fish sticks are a nostalgic classic that make a perfect go-to meal in a pinch. They bring so many excellent qualities to the table, including that iconic crunchiness in contrast to the tender flaky texture within, along with a dose of protein — all conveniently ready in minutes.

Yet while they're delicious with just a little bit of malt vinegar, there are a lot of ways to upgrade your frozen fish sticks — and one in particular will make your taco Tuesday (or Wednesday, or Saturday) a snap. If you're a lover of fish tacos, look no further for the main ingredient to fill your tortillas.

Instead of going through the process of dredging and frying fish at home, which can take time and be a bit of a clean-up headache, just grab a box of these frozen solid swimmers and follow the standard instructions. Most fish sticks can be made a few different ways — either in a conventional oven, a microwave, or even an air fryer — and from there, all you have to do is ensure that you have your favorite tortillas and toppings on hand, and you're good to go.