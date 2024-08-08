The online debate about tilapia is endless. Did you know that it's a fish that's pumped full of hormones and fed its own waste? No, wait, it's an environmentally friendly and sustainable mild fish that can carry many flavor profiles and works well in a variety of dishes. With fans and critics either singing its praises or bashing it, one must ask the question: Is tilapia really a garbage fish?

The more accurate assessment might be that tilapia is a misunderstood fish – here's what you should know before you eat tilapia again. First, the basics: Tilapia is a freshwater fish that is native to Africa and the Middle East but is now farmed globally, most commonly in Central America, Asia (especially China), and also in the United States. It's a white, flaky fish with a mild flavor (not super "fishy" in taste). In 2016, it ranked as the fourth most-consumed seafood in the United States, with Americans eating an estimated 440 pounds of it per year.

So if Americans eat so much of it, then why the skepticism surround tilapia? Most of the complaints about this particular fish can be traced back to two key arguments regarding the treatment of the fish and its taste. Critics bemoan that tilapia are farmed in poor conditions, kept in overcrowded tanks, and fed their own waste. But is there any truth to these allegations? Let'd find out.

