The Expert Tips You Need For Perfect Tuna Tacos

When you think of fish tacos, it's likely that your mind conjures up images of battered white fish with baja flavors like chipotle and lime, which are no doubt delicious. But there are plenty of other variations of seafood tacos as well, and one protein you should definitely add to your taco Tuesday rotation is ahi tuna.

Ahi tuna, also known as yellowfin tuna, is popularly served raw in sushi, but is also one of the best fish to grill or pan sear. Jose Horrach, the executive chef at Chica & The Don, likes using yellowfin tuna in tacos because it "has a more meaty texture, so it just has a more pleasant mouthfeel," he says. For more tips on how to make tuna tacos like an expert, Chowhound spoke with Horrach about his preferred methods and flavor combinations.

His first piece of advice? Keep a balance of flavors. "Make sure there is acid, saltiness, freshness, and sweetness," Horrach says.