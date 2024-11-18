The Expert Tips You Need For Perfect Tuna Tacos
When you think of fish tacos, it's likely that your mind conjures up images of battered white fish with baja flavors like chipotle and lime, which are no doubt delicious. But there are plenty of other variations of seafood tacos as well, and one protein you should definitely add to your taco Tuesday rotation is ahi tuna.
Ahi tuna, also known as yellowfin tuna, is popularly served raw in sushi, but is also one of the best fish to grill or pan sear. Jose Horrach, the executive chef at Chica & The Don, likes using yellowfin tuna in tacos because it "has a more meaty texture, so it just has a more pleasant mouthfeel," he says. For more tips on how to make tuna tacos like an expert, Chowhound spoke with Horrach about his preferred methods and flavor combinations.
His first piece of advice? Keep a balance of flavors. "Make sure there is acid, saltiness, freshness, and sweetness," Horrach says.
Fuse Latin American techniques with Asian flavors
Chica & The Don has a tuna taco on its tapas menu, which features an Asian-inspired gochujang sesame mayo sauce. Because ahi tuna is often used in sushi, sashimi, and poke-style dishes, it's a natural choice to pair with Asian or Hawaiian flavors for a unique, fresh fusion taco.
One ingredient Jose Horrach loves to use to accomplish this fusion effect is wakame, an edible sea kelp commonly used in East Asian cuisine. "I tend to go for more Asian flavors when making them, and wakame is a perfect pairing, adding the right amount of sweetness and umami to the taco," he says. Topping your tuna tacos with seaweed is a perfect way to highlight the dish's oceanic origins while adding crunchy texture and salty flavor.
When it comes to cooking and assembling your tacos, Horrach advises that "depending on what you are dressing the tuna in, make sure it's eaten quickly." Much like preparing ceviche, marinating your fish in acid will denature its proteins and partially "cook" it. As Horrach points out, this process can occur "faster than you would expect." However, an acidic marinade may not kill all potentially harmful pathogens and bacteria, so if you plan to serve the tuna in your tacos raw, it's important to use high-quality, sushi-grade fish.