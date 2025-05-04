The Right Way To Handle Party Leftovers — Who Actually Takes Them Home?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Proper party etiquette doesn't have to be uniform or stuffy. But by maintaining a few simple social graces, hosts and guests can ensure everyone enjoys themselves to the fullest. For instance, knowing how to handle an unexpected gift from a guest or what to do if you break a dish at a dinner party can help prevent any awkwardness that naturally arises in certain social situations. Additionally, while it's perfectly reasonable to take leftovers home from a restaurant (after all, you paid for the food), taking them home from a party you've attended is generally a no-no. According to an etiquette expert, party protocol for leftovers is to leave them for the host.
Chowhound was fortunate to receive exclusive party decorum tips from Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, etiquette expert from the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport and author of the book "Going Public: Culture, Custom, and Class for Social Success." Regarding the debate over leftovers, Tyson states, "A guest should not expect to take their leftovers home after an event; let's leave the leftovers behind unless the host makes the offer or insists."
Indeed, whether you attend a potluck or dinner party, the dish you bring (even if it's unopened or untouched) should remain with the host. As Tyson points out, think of it as an offering or gift to the party-giver for hosting, a task that is no easy feat. Of course, if the party-giver offers you leftovers, don't be afraid to say yes and enjoy!
More etiquette tips for party leftovers
While accepting leftovers from a host who offers is perfectly fine etiquette, don't expect them to make the gesture, says etiquette expert Nikesha Tannehill Tyson. In fact, she advises that you bring your dish to share in a disposable or reusable container under the assumption that you won't necessarily be getting it back. Consider using meal-to-go containers like Spare Essentials To Go Aluminum Containers or, if it's food you need to keep warm, Alpha Living's Disposable Chafing Dish Buffet Set.
If you've made one of your favorite dishes or are pleased with how a new recipe turned out, it might be harder to resist taking some home. Tyson suggests, "If you really like what you have prepared, make a little extra and keep it at home." On the flipside, if your host insists you take some home, don't feel insulted — it's not necessarily that they didn't enjoy your dish, but more likely that there's too much for them to eat on their own.
Bear in mind that if certain foods have been left out too long, neither you nor the host should keep the leftovers. According to the USDA, food should be refrigerated within two hours of being cooked. Perishable foods should be thrown away if they've been sitting at room temperature for over two hours, or one hour if it's above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.