The Right Way To Handle Party Leftovers — Who Actually Takes Them Home?

Proper party etiquette doesn't have to be uniform or stuffy. But by maintaining a few simple social graces, hosts and guests can ensure everyone enjoys themselves to the fullest. For instance, knowing how to handle an unexpected gift from a guest or what to do if you break a dish at a dinner party can help prevent any awkwardness that naturally arises in certain social situations. Additionally, while it's perfectly reasonable to take leftovers home from a restaurant (after all, you paid for the food), taking them home from a party you've attended is generally a no-no. According to an etiquette expert, party protocol for leftovers is to leave them for the host.

Chowhound was fortunate to receive exclusive party decorum tips from Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, etiquette expert from the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport and author of the book "Going Public: Culture, Custom, and Class for Social Success." Regarding the debate over leftovers, Tyson states, "A guest should not expect to take their leftovers home after an event; let's leave the leftovers behind unless the host makes the offer or insists."

Indeed, whether you attend a potluck or dinner party, the dish you bring (even if it's unopened or untouched) should remain with the host. As Tyson points out, think of it as an offering or gift to the party-giver for hosting, a task that is no easy feat. Of course, if the party-giver offers you leftovers, don't be afraid to say yes and enjoy!