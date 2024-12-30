This Genius Tip Helps You Fit More Food In Your Buffet Space

In places like New York City where space is scarce, city planners had no choice — build up instead of out. Take this lesson when it comes time to set up your buffet at your next dinner party. Don't try to make your buffet table longer. Instead, give your table a couple of tiers. It'll be like a cityscape constructed from serving plates, cake platters, and sandwich trays.

Ideally, your table-scape adheres to the rule of threes in decorating. The first tier is the table itself. The second tier stands six or eight inches off the table. The third tier comes in at 10 inches or higher. These numbers are a rough guide, of course. You just want the tiers to have significant enough height contrasts to make you notice the difference.

As a corollary to this principle, be strategic about the placement of your tiers. The tallest tier should be in the center of the table (or close to the wall, depending on how you've positioned your table) and the shorter ones should stand in front of that. It's a stair-step design that permits your guests to not only see everything that's on the table but to reach everything without the fear of knocking something over. Spills happen when the tallest items are positioned close to the table's outer edges, so avoid spills by being strategic about item placement.