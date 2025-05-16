You're Probably Drinking Whiskey All Wrong (Even If You Think You're Not)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to spirits, few offerings are drunk across more contexts than whiskey. Whether served in an elegant glass at an upscale function or downed as a brisk shot in a dive bar, the liquor appears in a multitude of circumstances. Despite its popularity, however, once a nice bottle appears at home, it's not always obvious how to enjoy the liquor. In fact, you're probably drinking whiskey all wrong , unaware of a few simple enhancements.
One of the biggest whiskey tasting mistakes is initially altering the liquor with a mixer or turning it into a cocktail straightaway: Instead, you should start by enjoying the spirit neat. Pour a small room temperature sip in a suitable piece of glassware — ideally a Glencairn glass — and appreciate the complex palate. Don't forget to take note of the aroma, which also heavily impacts the experience, as well as the mouthfeel — whiskeys interact with the tongue in distinct ways. Sure, the liquor might burn and be overwhelming in flavor at first, especially if it's an overproof cask strength or smoked and bold whiskey made with peat. Yet by familiarizing with the spirit in intimate fashion, you can develop your whiskey-tasting palate and optimize subsequent consumption.
If the flavor's just a tad overwhelming (but you love the complexity), follow by adding a couple drops of water at a time. Just a tinge of dilution opens up the spirit, revealing new nuance while reducing the burn. Alternatively, if you prefer an even mellower experience, then proceed to chilling the whiskey after a neat sip. To avoid excess melted water from ice at home, it's best to buy a set of whiskey chilling stones for this option; freeze them, place a cube or two in your glass, and sip away.
Follow a whiskey tasting process to get the most out of your bottle
By first sampling whiskey neat, you'll not only get the best idea of the spirit's depth of flavor, but you can more easily compare different bottles too. Maintaining a consistent form of consumption will enable you to compare details like the aroma and texture, which can help pinpoint your tastes. If you're going through many different spirits on one occasion, just remember to pace yourself when tasting whiskey; otherwise flavors get blurred and the night can turn unexpectedly boozy.
Plus, you can then bookmark such specifics to use the bottle later down the line. Save one you prefer neat, another chilled or slightly diluted, and use a bolder option with a mixer for a more easy-drinking experience. One bottle's complexity might dazzle standalone but not translate as well while making the best tasting old-fashioned, and vice-versa. Drinking neat doesn't necessarily entail consuming the entire bottle without adjustments; it's simply for the first tasting so you can adjust its further application.
If you want to translate such particular drinking details to a bar, note the minutiae in the lingo. Request whiskey neat and you'll get a room temperature shot. On the rocks denotes pieces of ice in the glass, while up means the whiskey's chilled but served without ice. And if you're at a nicer establishment, you can ask if they have whiskey stones. Although in some circumstances, a bit of ice dilution can be beneficial (especially if the whiskey is meant to be drunk diluted), so leave it up to the guidance of the bartender, too.