You're Probably Drinking Whiskey All Wrong (Even If You Think You're Not)

When it comes to spirits, few offerings are drunk across more contexts than whiskey. Whether served in an elegant glass at an upscale function or downed as a brisk shot in a dive bar, the liquor appears in a multitude of circumstances. Despite its popularity, however, once a nice bottle appears at home, it's not always obvious how to enjoy the liquor. In fact, you're probably drinking whiskey all wrong , unaware of a few simple enhancements.

One of the biggest whiskey tasting mistakes is initially altering the liquor with a mixer or turning it into a cocktail straightaway: Instead, you should start by enjoying the spirit neat. Pour a small room temperature sip in a suitable piece of glassware — ideally a Glencairn glass — and appreciate the complex palate. Don't forget to take note of the aroma, which also heavily impacts the experience, as well as the mouthfeel — whiskeys interact with the tongue in distinct ways. Sure, the liquor might burn and be overwhelming in flavor at first, especially if it's an overproof cask strength or smoked and bold whiskey made with peat. Yet by familiarizing with the spirit in intimate fashion, you can develop your whiskey-tasting palate and optimize subsequent consumption.

If the flavor's just a tad overwhelming (but you love the complexity), follow by adding a couple drops of water at a time. Just a tinge of dilution opens up the spirit, revealing new nuance while reducing the burn. Alternatively, if you prefer an even mellower experience, then proceed to chilling the whiskey after a neat sip. To avoid excess melted water from ice at home, it's best to buy a set of whiskey chilling stones for this option; freeze them, place a cube or two in your glass, and sip away.