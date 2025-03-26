Your Pace Matters When It Comes To Tasting Whiskey

Whether you're new to the whiskey world or consider yourself to be somewhat of a connoisseur, a whiskey tasting can be an enjoyable and unique experience. While most of the attention rightfully gets drawn toward the whiskey itself, the actual process of engaging in a whiskey tasting (whether it be at-home or away) goes far beyond the spirits in your glass. In fact, much more enjoyment can be achieved from your whiskey tasting if you know how to properly pace your experience.

There are certain pitfalls and mistakes to avoid when tasting whiskey, and one of them is rushing through the process. A whiskey tasting, just like a wine tasting, is meant to be enjoyed at a relaxed pace where you can sit and acquaint yourself with the aromas and flavors on offer. Not only does a speedy tasting put you at a higher risk of getting intoxicated — which interferes with your ability to properly judge the whiskeys you're tasting — it also limits how much of the full profile you're getting out of your spirits. Before you start worrying about details such as whether you should or shouldn't chill your whiskey glasses, make sure you first allocate the right amount of time to make the most of your tasting.