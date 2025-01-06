Once Upon A Time, McDonald's Sold A Shockingly Affordable Lobster Roll

McDonald's has offered the same signature menu items for decades. However, once in a while the fast food giant provides us with some new, limited-time food and drinks — including discontinued McDonald's menu items we're not getting back and international McDonald's menu items you can only find when traveling. An example of a lesser-known and equally surprising Micky D's menu offering was its lobster roll. Offered only at McDonald's locations in the New England area – including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Albany, New York — the lobster roll consisted of chunks of lobster meat mixed with mayo and shredded lettuce on a toasted hoagie roll.

The lobster sandwich first debuted as the McLobster in 1993 for a limited time. In 2015, it made a comeback as the Lobster Roll and was offered for the super low price of $7.99 (which increased to $8.99 in 2016) at select McDonald's locations for a limited time during summer. This might seem pricey for a Micky D's sandwich, but it's actually quite the steal considering it was made with 100% real North Atlantic lobster. The regular price for a lobster roll in the area was around $15 to $20 in 2015(in some areas, the price today is closer to $35 to $40).

Unfortunately, the lobster roll was discontinued in 2017 on McDonald's menus, due to the rising prices of lobster. But it's anyone's guess whether McDonald's will bring it back to New England someday — after all, its nutritional information and ingredients are still listed on the McDonald's website.