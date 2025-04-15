The Simple Trick That Transforms A Quart Of Ice Cream Into Individual Ice Cream Bars

There are minimal steps to make ice cream bars out of a quart of ice cream. Once you have your individual servings, you can take your ice cream bars to the next level using toppings. One option is to press each ice cream serving into a plate of rainbow or festive-colored sprinkles. You can coat one side or both — whatever you prefer. You can also press the ice cream bars into chocolate cookie crumbs or graham crackers.

Another way to upgrade the ice cream bars is to dip each bar into melted chocolate. Be sure to add a spoonful of coconut oil to turn your chocolate coating into a magic shell and ensure a nice snap. The ice cream bars can also be dipped into melted caramel or vanilla baking chips. But if you can't decide between them, why not combine the two? Dip the ice cream bars into the chocolate and then press them against the sprinkles.

You can also take inspiration from your favorite desserts when picking your toppings. Consider making an ice cream twist on a s'more with chocolate ice cream dipped in graham cracker crumbles and drizzled with marshmallow fluff. Make sure to pop the ice cream bars into the freezer once decorated to allow the ice cream to reharden as the frozen treat melts quickly. You can easily refreeze the ice cream bars by putting them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. If you are traveling with the bars, there's one kitchen hack that'll keep ice cream cold: Transport them using bubble wrap to slow the melting.