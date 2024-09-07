What To Eat With Just 24 Hours In Rome

It's important to know that Italian coffee culture is vastly different than the United States'. Ordering a coffee (caffe) at most every place will get you an espresso, and unless you're in a very tourist-y place, requesting a "latte" might get you a confused look and a cup of milk. The structure and social aspect of coffee is different, too — if you're expecting to just get a cappuccino in a to-go cup and walk around the streets with it, you might be disappointed.

Instead, plan on sitting down for at least a few minutes and soak up your authentic coffee and take it all in. It's a great time to do some people-watching, too. If you are in a hurry, though, you can take your coffee "al banco," which just means you can stand up at the counter, drink it, and leave. It can also be slightly cheaper to order it that way if you're on a budget and looking to cut some costs.

Some solid spots to get coffee (or tea or hot chocolate) in Rome include Faro (located near the Villa Borghese park), Bar Santeo (near the Roman Forum), Antico Cafe Greco (very popular and opposite the Spanish Steps, but it can get crowded and touristy, so get there early), and Barnum Cafe (a few blocks away from the Piazza Navona).

