Bring A Zesty Bite To Burgers And Fry This Iconic Topping

At Chowhound, we love a good burger. We have all kinds of tips and tricks to help you grill up a better one, from diving into the best type of beef for juicier burgers, to delving into the best ways of adding butter to pump up your burger's succulence. Today, we're here to talk about a beloved burger topping: the humble dill pickle. Specifically, let's talk about fried pickles and how they can take your burger to the next level.

Fried pickles already make for a perfect savory snack, and if you have an air fryer, you can get piping hot and deliciously fresh batches done in no time. Just take your dill pickles, use a paper towel to get the excess liquid off, dunk those babies in batter, and air fry until golden brown. At 370 degrees Fahrenheit, this should take you about fifteen minutes. With a whole batch of fried pickles at your disposal, you can go ahead and tuck them under the bun of your next burger to enjoy a crispy, sour crunch. But to really make the most of your pickles, you want to look further into new flavor combos.