Bring A Zesty Bite To Burgers And Fry This Iconic Topping
At Chowhound, we love a good burger. We have all kinds of tips and tricks to help you grill up a better one, from diving into the best type of beef for juicier burgers, to delving into the best ways of adding butter to pump up your burger's succulence. Today, we're here to talk about a beloved burger topping: the humble dill pickle. Specifically, let's talk about fried pickles and how they can take your burger to the next level.
Fried pickles already make for a perfect savory snack, and if you have an air fryer, you can get piping hot and deliciously fresh batches done in no time. Just take your dill pickles, use a paper towel to get the excess liquid off, dunk those babies in batter, and air fry until golden brown. At 370 degrees Fahrenheit, this should take you about fifteen minutes. With a whole batch of fried pickles at your disposal, you can go ahead and tuck them under the bun of your next burger to enjoy a crispy, sour crunch. But to really make the most of your pickles, you want to look further into new flavor combos.
What pairs well with your freshly fried pickles?
Fried pickles already go well with burgers. You could dress yours with mayo, ketchup, or mustard, and these pickles will stand up just as well as an un-battered, not-fried dill pickle slice would. But if you really want to go all out, some condiments just fit the bill better. Ranch is a beloved one that complements fried pickles beautifully, so consider setting the ketchup aside and adding ranch to your burger instead. You could even add ranch seasoning to the burger patty for some extra juiciness and flavor. Comeback sauce, a Thousand Island-style sauce deeply rooted in Southern history, is another sure-to-be winning combo.
Choose your other toppings wisely, too. Instead of a sharp cheddar, try a smoky cheese like Gouda or smoked provolone instead. The richness of the savory, smoky flavor pairs well with the brine-y tang of the dill pickle chips. Raw onions and pickles go well together, but fried pickles and grilled onions make for another match made in heaven. Caramelizing your onions makes them sweeter as the sugar breaks down, and this sweetness goes well with a savory beef patty and tangy, salty fried pickle slices. You can even save some slices to snack on with no burgers involved, so really, it's a winner of a burger topping even without the main attraction. Who'd say no to that?