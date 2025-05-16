How To Turn Store-Bought Pickles Into Mouthwatering Whiskey Pickles

Several years in and America's appetite for pickles shows no sign of slowing. In addition to standalone enjoyment, the punchy combo of sweet and sour flavors continues to appear in the most innovative applications. There's the delicious potential of a pickle salsa condiment or the ingenious use of leftover pickle brine in tasty soups. Yet, not enough recipes focus on imbuing creative flavors into store-bought pickles themselves; so why not lend the foodstuff a boozy twist with whiskey?

The assembly is easy-peasy: Take your jar of pickles, remove a bit of brine, and pour the whiskey in. Shake the contents and place the jar right back in the fridge; a day later, new mouth-watering spears emerge. The combo is endlessly versatile and relatively forgiving, subsequently positioning it for creative experimentation. The amount and type of booze incorporated is up to you, but consider starting light, with a two-ounce pour per quart of pickles.

Tasty candidates include rye whiskey — it brings a multi-dimensional kick to the mix — or wheat whiskey for a sweeter, less intense palate. You can always throw in additional ingredients, too, crafting tasty pairings like bourbon with maple syrup or adding hot sauce alongside the whiskey for even spicier notes. And reach for a bottle that's tasty but won't break the bank: bottom-shelf bourbons worth buying are the ideal pick.