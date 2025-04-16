Pickle Salsa Is Going To Be Your New Favorite Condiment

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Forget everything you thought you knew about salsa, because pickles are still trending online and now they're coming for your favorite dip. The genius creation takes pickles and blends them with their own brine alongside smoky roasted jalapeños, onions, garlic, and other ingredients, depending on the recipe. Despite some variations in the process, this weirdly wonderful salsa is always tangy, spicy, and surprisingly tasty.

Unlike traditional tomato-based salsas, which are often light and fresh, pickle salsa will deliver some serious acidity. And if you think about how pickles complement burgers, you can imagine how that same bright tang could translate into a dip that works with everything from tortilla chips to grilled meat. This alternative salsa can be blended perfectly smooth, or left slightly chunky, a pico de gallo style with chopped bits of pickle and vegetables. While the smooth version with charred vegetables is similar to a salsa verde, the version that mimics pico de gallo salsa uses chopped pickles to replace the tomato.

What makes this pickle salsa creation so special is that it's versatile — you could easily pair it alongside food from different cuisines. There are pickled foods originating from all around the world, so it makes sense that this acidic dip would go with a diversity of dishes, ranging from classic Mexican dishes to a big pulled pork sandwich, and even a nostalgic herbed potato salad.