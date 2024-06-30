Pickle Brine Is The Overlooked Secret To Tastier Soups

If you're in a pickle to coax out the best flavor in your soup, you might just need a little help from an actual pickle, or at least the brine that it's in. Due to the heavy vinegar content in pickle brine, this acid enhances the soup's ingredients and makes the overall flavor profile brighter than seasoning alone.

Vinegar is made by mixing liquid with other ingredients and letting it ferment. Different types of vinegar are made by using specific liquids such as wine, apple cider, or a specific type of grape juice. As it ferments, a new flavor with an acidic bite develops, which we know as vinegar. The vinegar is further enhanced by the addition of spices and seasonings. Pickles, for example, are cucumbers fermented in vinegar with spices like dill and garlic. You can find other vegetables pickled, including carrots, green beans, and cauliflower, and there are plenty of varieties with different flavors. But while pickled veggies have a distinct crispy crunch, they don't always work in soup. Instead of putting the whole pickled vegetable into the soup, a splash of the brine is a subtle way to maximize flavor.

