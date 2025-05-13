We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nobody is ever displeased if you invite them over for a large, cheesy pizza. The shareable meal is an easy no-brainer for Friday night takeout plans. What's more, it's insanely frugal: Dining solo, delivery pizza reheats well with the right tricks up your sleeve, giving you abundant leftovers to last days. But some places are charging well above the going rate for puffy, brick-oven bliss, and we felt that demanded a thorough investigation.

Being spooked at the idea of dropping a lot of money on pizza is an understandable reaction. How pricey can dough smothered in a bit of tomato sauce and toppings truly be? Yet just as America's citizenry remains a melting pot of culinary ingenuity, so too are the yeast-laden conveniences that are a phone call away. Modern restaurants have made grand strides elevating the delivery go-to into gastronomical innovations that are impressive, and as a result, they demand a higher price than what we're used to spending. Whether it's gourmet tie-ins or unwieldy, jaw-unhinging proportions, there's a reason you need to cough up the dough for 13 of the most expensive pizzas in the U.S.