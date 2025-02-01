The Reason So Many Restaurants Use Brick Ovens For Pizza

Pizza may be just about universally beloved, but it's also a word that evokes many different styles and preparations, from New York style to Chicago deep dish to Detroit squares. But the method by which these pies are brought to life matters, and makes a major difference to the flavor, texture, and overall experience. You may have enjoyed a wood-fired pizza or a pie that's been pulled from the grill, but a large number of restaurants rely on one method for their pursuit of pizza perfection: the brick oven.

What makes these cooking units so singularly effective? It all comes down to material. While steel does indeed reach the super high temperatures needed to create the ideal pizza, the metal distributes that heat too quickly. In this case, the dough can easily burn. Enter the brick oven for the ideal thermodynamics. Bricks are made from clay, which is much more gentle in how it transfers heat, and that makes a world of difference to your pizza in all the ways.