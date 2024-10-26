How The Chow Mein Sandwich Became A Massachusetts Icon

Generally speaking, noodles aren't usually considered a sandwich filling. However, if you hail from southeastern Massachusetts, you might think otherwise, because you've probably encountered the regional specialty that is the chow mein sandwich.

The sandwich name is pretty literal: It's a robust helping of chow mein noodles served up in bread. But there are some nuances: Firstly, the bread is usually a burger bun. Inside, you'll get crispy fried noodles, and a gravy-like brown sauce doused over the top. The flavor itself diverges somewhat from chow mein as a noodle dish: While chow mein recipes add in ingredients like soy sauce and rice wine, recipes for the sandwich sauce are closer to gravy, featuring stock or bouillon, as well as a sweetener like molasses sometimes, plus a thickener like cornstarch.

While it looks like a sandwich, it's probably easier to eat with chopsticks or a knife and fork, as that sauce would make it a handheld mess. In addition to the noodles, the sandwich will often contain other standard elements of chow mein — celery, onions, bean sprouts, and meat. Pork is standard, but chicken, shrimp, and beef are often a possibility at places that serve it. For comparison, a regular chow mein may have additional veggies like cabbage and carrot that tend to be absent from chow mein sandwich recipes. It's the kind of lunch you'll get with fries and soda, and it's affordable, sometimes going for as little as $5 per sandwich.