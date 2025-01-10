You Can Still Dine At One Of JFK's Favorite Restaurants In Boston

John F. Kennedy needs very little introduction. As the 35th president of the United States and a cultural icon in the early 1960s, many Americans attach nostalgic significance to the many places he visited and loved before his assassination in 1963. As a native son of The Bay State, his memory remains enshrined in several Massachusetts landmarks, from his presidential library to his Hyannis Port summer home on Cape Cod. The Kennedy family hails from Brookline, Massachusetts, a town considered an integral part of the Boston metropolitan area.

A historical city known for its old pubs and variety of seafood, JFK frequently visited a number of local favorite restaurants throughout the Boston area during his life, but one of his top picks was a restaurant called the Union Oyster House. As it just so happens, you can still dine there at his designated table, the Kennedy Booth, a spot dedicated to him after his death.

Union Oyster House is the oldest continually operating oyster bar in the United States, receiving a national historical landmark plaque in 2003. The building itself was erected prior to the American Revolution, but it started serving oysters and seafood in 1826. Nearly 200 years later, there is still a long wait time at dinner hour, and reservations fill up. But for JFK, who enjoyed it for its lobster stew and privacy, there was always an open table.