12 Creative Ways To Use Cheese In Your Baking

You'd be hard pressed to find a person alive who doesn't love cheese. It seems to be most vegetarians' reason for not going vegan — cheese is just too good to give up. Using it in baking is a gratifying experience, you get to watch the product go from cold and unspreadable to warm, melting, inviting. The diverse textures, flavors, and types of cheese available open up a world of opportunity for the creative baker.

We interviewed four experts in the pastry world, who weighed in on their favorite flavor combinations, techniques, dishes, and pastries to combine with different cheeses. Tarciani Harger of Soby's New South Cuisine says, "Cheese is a living ingredient — it brings depth, character, and surprise to baking." The experts encourage bakers to branch out with their creativity. "Taste as you go," says Odette D'Aniello of Dragonfly Cakes, "trust your instincts, and most of all, have fun with it. Sometimes the best flavor combos come from trying something unexpected."

To source your cheeses, cookbook author Jessie-Sierra Ross encourages bakers to go beyond the grocery store to discover new flavors. "Get to know your local cheese-monger or cheese shop," she says, "there are so many styles and varieties of cheese out there." Once you've sourced the perfect cheese to bake with, Dominick Miller of Lady Jasmine Cakes instructs to "consider the flavor characteristics of the cheese you want to use, and build the dessert or flavors around it." Use these expert-recommended ideas as a starting ground for your next cheese-inspired baked good.