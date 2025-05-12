The Budget-Friendly Mini McFlurry Hack McDonald's Doesn't Advertise
There's nothing like a McFlurry from McDonalds in the summer — but ordering them time and again can put a dent in your wallet. We've found the ultimate hack to help you enjoy a mini version of the frozen dessert without shelling out for a full-size McFlurry. Order a small cup of vanilla soft serve and a side of the McFlurry topping of your choice, combine the two, and you have a mini McFlurry that will set you back less than $2, depending on pricing at your local McDonald's (via YouTube Short). At most locations, even the fast food chain's standard mini McFlurry costs more than $3.
While you won't get a chance to check out the new sustainable McFlurry cups with this hack, you should have plenty of room in your soft serve cup to stir your toppings into your ice cream. If you can't swing it (for example, if you're in the car and don't want to risk a mixing-related mess while pulling out of the drive-thru), ask for an empty water cup to serve as a makeshift mixing container.
Double-hack your McFlurry with multiple toppings
If you're ready to take your post-Big Mac frozen dessert to the next level, we recommend ordering more than one McFlurry mix-in as a topping to add some serious crunch to your soft serve. Mix-in availability can vary from one region to the next (McDonald's offers a caramel popcorn McFlurry in Canada, for example) and can change seasonally, so be sure to change up your order from time to time to try something new. That being said, blending the two standard toppings — crushed Oreo cookies and mini M&Ms — creates the perfect creamy, crunchy dessert designed to satisfy your sweet tooth. You can also ask for a squeeze of chocolate or caramel sundae topping on your soft serve cup to ramp up the flavor even more.
While you're chowing down on your DIY mini McFlurry, be sure to consider some of our other favorite McDonald's ordering hacks. From requesting a steamed bun for your burger to creating a hash brown breakfast sandwich, there are countless ways to personalize your order at the world's second-most popular fast food chain.