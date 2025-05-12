The Budget-Friendly Mini McFlurry Hack McDonald's Doesn't Advertise

There's nothing like a McFlurry from McDonalds in the summer — but ordering them time and again can put a dent in your wallet. We've found the ultimate hack to help you enjoy a mini version of the frozen dessert without shelling out for a full-size McFlurry. Order a small cup of vanilla soft serve and a side of the McFlurry topping of your choice, combine the two, and you have a mini McFlurry that will set you back less than $2, depending on pricing at your local McDonald's (via YouTube Short). At most locations, even the fast food chain's standard mini McFlurry costs more than $3.

While you won't get a chance to check out the new sustainable McFlurry cups with this hack, you should have plenty of room in your soft serve cup to stir your toppings into your ice cream. If you can't swing it (for example, if you're in the car and don't want to risk a mixing-related mess while pulling out of the drive-thru), ask for an empty water cup to serve as a makeshift mixing container.