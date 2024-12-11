For More Flavorful Pulled Pork, Pour In One Fizzy Drink

Now that you know the secret weapon to elevate pulled pork, it's time to choose the right root beer for your recipe. Although any type of root beer (as long as it's not diet) will work as a creamy, acidic braising liquid for your pork, some of the most highly-rated brands include IBC, Sprecher, and the classic A&W. Some recipes call for a natural root beer because it's made with cane sugar as opposed to high-fructose corn syrup. It's arguable how much that will affect the taste, but if that's your preference, Sprecher is a good option. If you want to temper the level of sweetness, don't add an entire bottle. Or try diluting it by mixing your root beer with a little bit of water.

As far as sauces and sides, the root beer will pair well with almost anything. The acidity might call for a bit of freshness and fat, so a nice vegetable slaw would be a worthy side. The smoke factor also goes well with rich macaroni and cheese or potato salad. As far as what barbecue sauce style to select, Memphis' vinegary, garlicky flavor can be a welcome contrast to the root beer's sweetness. You can also make a root beer-spiked barbecue sauce to really merge those sweet and savory aromas. For an extra dimension of flavor, try using an alcoholic hard root beer in your sauce.