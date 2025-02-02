Don't Toss That Leftover Coconut Milk. Freeze It For Later

Coconut milk is luscious stuff that adds flavor, richness, and major mojo to any dish. But sometimes that dish may only call for a fraction of your package, which begs the question of what to do with what's left. While there's no shortage of exciting culinary options that will put leftovers of this stuff to good use (like that crispy coconut baked chicken breasts recipe you've been meaning to try), keeping it fresh in the meantime requires a little foresight.

You can easily stash coconut milk in the fridge for about a week (just be sure to transfer from the can to an airtight container), but if you're not certain you'll use it up in that timeframe, the good news is you can absolutely freeze this stuff. Instead of attempting to freeze it all in one container, however, grab a standard ice cube tray and fill it with your leftover liquid, then store it into the freezer. Once these coconut milk cubes are fully frozen, you can pop them out and store in a zip top bag or other freezer-safe container for a month or so. This way, if a recipe calls for a smaller amount of coconut milk, you can just take out individual cubes of frozen coconut milk without having to defrost the entire supply all at once.