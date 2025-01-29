The Liquor That Travels Around The World To Age

They say that good things come to those who wait, and in the world of food and drink, that statement seems to ring true more often than not. The concept of letting things sit and age is a familiar one in the culinary sphere — dry-aged beef is one of the not-so-secret ways that restaurants produce stunning steaks, and aging is an essential aspect of creating top-tier hot sauces. And when you move over into the world of beverages and spirits, this credo is no different. But while liquors go through different aging processes, there's one European spirit that experiences what is a truly unique aging method.

Aging is a virtually essential process for many liquors, and indeed, some liquors, like certain whiskeys, have actual laws centered on their aging regulations. Normally, aging a liquor involves storing it in a cask inside a storehouse for a certain amount of time, allowing the wood from the barrels to incorporate extra flavor into the spirit. But Linie, a Norwegian brand of aquavit, is not what you'd call a homebody. Instead of residing in a cellar or warehouse, Linie packs its casks of aquavit onto a shipping vessel, and then they undergo a naval journey that takes place over several months and across the equator. This is certainly a unique way to age one's product, but there's actually some sound reasoning behind Linie's commitment to this process, even if it may have started out as a happy accident.