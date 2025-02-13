What It Means Now That 'American Single-Malt Whiskey' Is Officially Defined

As of January 19, 2025, there is a new official whiskey category in America. It's been decades in the making, but American Single Malt (ASM), is officially a thing, according to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). It joins the ranks of legally defined, finer-tuned whiskey categories like bourbon and bottled-in-bond. Inspired by single malts made in Scotland, Japan, and elsewhere, many smaller American distillers have been making their version of the malted barley whiskey for 20 years or more. The category picked up steam in the past three years as TTB approval loomed, and major whiskey brands launched their versions.

"Westland has been on this journey from the start," says Jason Moore, managing director for Seattle's Westland Distillery, which launched in 2010 with the intent of crafting single malt whiskey in America. The brand helped drive the category from its earliest days, along with other pioneers including Westward Whiskey in Portland (2008), Stranahan's in Denver (2004), and McCarthy's in Hood River, Oregon (1996). "It's been a long road, but we're thrilled that it's finally come to pass."

In general, codification serves a few functions. It creates set parameters so someone can't call a completely different product "single malt," or make an "American" version outside the U.S. It ensures the category name will appear on bottles, in liquor stores, and in marketing. And it adds a popular global whiskey style to the American roster. So, it's one more whiskey term worth knowing before you buy.