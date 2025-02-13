What It Means Now That 'American Single-Malt Whiskey' Is Officially Defined
As of January 19, 2025, there is a new official whiskey category in America. It's been decades in the making, but American Single Malt (ASM), is officially a thing, according to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). It joins the ranks of legally defined, finer-tuned whiskey categories like bourbon and bottled-in-bond. Inspired by single malts made in Scotland, Japan, and elsewhere, many smaller American distillers have been making their version of the malted barley whiskey for 20 years or more. The category picked up steam in the past three years as TTB approval loomed, and major whiskey brands launched their versions.
"Westland has been on this journey from the start," says Jason Moore, managing director for Seattle's Westland Distillery, which launched in 2010 with the intent of crafting single malt whiskey in America. The brand helped drive the category from its earliest days, along with other pioneers including Westward Whiskey in Portland (2008), Stranahan's in Denver (2004), and McCarthy's in Hood River, Oregon (1996). "It's been a long road, but we're thrilled that it's finally come to pass."
In general, codification serves a few functions. It creates set parameters so someone can't call a completely different product "single malt," or make an "American" version outside the U.S. It ensures the category name will appear on bottles, in liquor stores, and in marketing. And it adds a popular global whiskey style to the American roster. So, it's one more whiskey term worth knowing before you buy.
Defining American single malt
While individual producers were making what they (unofficially) dubbed American single malt, the move to make it a recognized category under the TTB began around 2016, with the formation of the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission (ASMWC), initially representing over 75 whiskey producers. The group of distillers working together, helped standardize and advocate for ASM as a category. In July 2022, the TTB announced its intent to make the category official, with ratification taking place December 18, 2024.
In general, a single malt whiskey, like in Scotland, is distilled from 100-percent malted barley (most American whiskeys are made using some combination of corn, wheat, and rye). It's distilled, aged, and bottled by one distillery (such that it's a single source of malted barley whiskey, not a blend from several sources). Specifically, the new TTB rules define an American single malt as one made from 100-percent malted barley that is mashed, distilled, and aged in the U.S., entirely at one U.S. distillery. Like bourbon, it must be distilled to a proof of 160 or less and bottled at or above 80 proof. Unlike Scotch whisky, there is no minimum aging requirement, but to be called "straight" whiskey, it must age at least two years in oak. Unlike bourbon, it can be aged in used or un-charred oak barrels, as well as in charred new oak. Caramel coloring is allowed (unlike bourbon), if it is disclosed on the label.
What the new guidelines mean moving forward
For whiskey fans, American single malt as a category is a big deal. Simply having a "new" style on store shelves is a win. For producers, it adds a globally recognized category.
"In most of the world, single malt is the most widely recognized style of whiskey, much more well-known than bourbon or rye," Adam Polonski, co-founder of Lost Lantern, told Chowhound. The independent whiskey bottler crafts unique, limited expressions in partnership with several American whiskey brands, including many ASM producers.
It also means the big brands are getting involved after waiting on the sidelines for TTB approval. Jim Beam and Jack Daniel's each introduced ASMs in 2023, with Bulleit launching their version in early 2024. "What I enjoy about this new category is that it allows for our teams to create an entirely new drinking experience and products that challenge the status quo of what 'American whiskey' can be," Tim Heuisler, global ambassador for James B Beam Distilling Co. told Chowhound.
Longtime producers are also pleased. "31 years after the first American Single Malt was placed in a barrel to rest, we've finally seen the category gain the recognition it deserves," Caitlin Bartlemay, master distiller for McCarthy's, said in a prepared statement. The brand bills itself as America's first single malt whiskey maker. "We cannot wait to see where we go from here, because our best days are truly ahead of us."