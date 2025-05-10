Never Ignore This One Factor When Reheating Thin-Crust Pizza In The Oven

Reheating leftovers can be a tough game to play. Some dishes may tolerate a simple zap in the microwave or a quick simmer on the stove, and if you want to reheat Chinese food for first-bite flavor or get your steak back to temperature without drying it out, you're going to need to follow some specific steps. But reheating pizza? Maybe it's not even necessary if you're a straight-from-the-fridge cold pizza fan, but if your eyes were a little bigger than your stomach when ordering something from a top U.S. pizza chain or you're reheating leftovers from a frozen pizza for one, it's super-easy to reheat pizza. Just toss it in the oven and call it good, right? Well, depending on your crust, it may need some extra vigilance.

To get the best texture and temperature when reheating thin-crust pizza in the oven, you need to keep an eye on it. Because it has less surface area, thin-crust pizza is more likely to dry out or heat unevenly and burn. There's also less of a bread barrier to absorb the moisture from the top ingredients; if they're overloaded or too moist, they could pour over the side and start frying underneath, leaving you with a blackened cracker on the bottom. To avoid these issues, here's what you need to know to reheat your thin-crust pizza in the oven.