How To Reheat Chinese Food For First-Bite Flavor

You've ordered. You've eaten. You're absolutely stuffed. But before you close up those containers and stick them in the fridge, let's prep those leftovers! You'll thank me later.

There's a culinary term I want to introduce you to: carryover cooking. It means that even when removed from the heat source, the residual heat will continue to cook the food. Takeout containers are designed to lock in heat, keeping the food compact and toasty for the long ride between the restaurant and your house. To slow the carryover cooking process, we need to cool our leftovers quickly. First, at room temperature and then, on to the refrigerator.

For fried menu items (egg rolls, crab rangoon, etc.) and steamed appetizers (steam buns, dumplings, etc.), remove them from their containers and place on a wire rack, making sure to give each some breathing room for the air to freely circulate and cool. Once the items are cool to the touch, about after about 15-20 minutes, transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate, loosely wrap, and place in the refrigerator.

For rice, noodles, entrees, and side dishes, remove each from their container, and spread out evenly on a large plate or platter. Set aside to cool, uncovered, at room temperature for 15-20 minutes, or until cool to the touch. You can return the cooled items to their respective to-go containers or wrap the plates or platters with plastic and place in the refrigerator.

