Finish Frozen Pizza With Infused Olive Oil For A Simple Flavor Boost

There are so many possible frozen pizza upgrades in circulation that it can seem like you're making a whole new meal from scratch, rather than enjoying the convenience endowed by the busy night staple's creators. Fortunately, for every purported hack demanding that you roast a whole darn garlic globe or confit this or that, there's an easier upgrade. For example, hot honey can single-handedly save a mediocre frozen pizza in a pinch. And a drizzle of a uniquely infused olive oil, which you can also find in abundant varieties, will provide a similarly notable flavor improvement.

Olive oil is like baking powder or tubes of tomato paste: You likely already have more than you'll ever use in your pantry. Infused olive oil in particular is such a popular white elephant-type gift that it's likely to be shuffled away somewhere and never thought of again. But all those chili, basil, and oregano infusions are overdue for use as a finishing drizzle on your next frozen slice. You can even whip one up with just a couple of ingredients in the event the common acquaintance gift has escaped you.