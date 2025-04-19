Finish Frozen Pizza With Infused Olive Oil For A Simple Flavor Boost
There are so many possible frozen pizza upgrades in circulation that it can seem like you're making a whole new meal from scratch, rather than enjoying the convenience endowed by the busy night staple's creators. Fortunately, for every purported hack demanding that you roast a whole darn garlic globe or confit this or that, there's an easier upgrade. For example, hot honey can single-handedly save a mediocre frozen pizza in a pinch. And a drizzle of a uniquely infused olive oil, which you can also find in abundant varieties, will provide a similarly notable flavor improvement.
Olive oil is like baking powder or tubes of tomato paste: You likely already have more than you'll ever use in your pantry. Infused olive oil in particular is such a popular white elephant-type gift that it's likely to be shuffled away somewhere and never thought of again. But all those chili, basil, and oregano infusions are overdue for use as a finishing drizzle on your next frozen slice. You can even whip one up with just a couple of ingredients in the event the common acquaintance gift has escaped you.
Making your own infused olive oil at home
Infused olive oil couldn't be any easier to make. You'll want to warm the oil in a saucepan on the stove over a low heat, incorporate the ingredient whose essence you wish to impart, and let it all meld together for around 10 minutes, never bubbling or even becoming truly hot. The most challenging part of this no-recipe recipe is probably getting it all back in the bottle, which you should do with a funnel, or carefully pour it into something more user friendly like a Mason jar. Cheesecloth will also help remove any solids you'd rather eschew. Fresh ingredient infusions, like basil, should be stored in the refrigerator, and dry ones, like oregano, can go back in the cupboard.
While you can infuse sundry herbs and aromatics, some will just pair better with pizza, barring any niche preferences. Citrus fruit, like lemon, gives olive oil a bright fresh twist, but not one that would go particularly well with your typical frozen pizza toppings. Stick instead to earthy, spicy, or herbaceous infusions in this case, and use the fruitier stuff for things like salad dressing, marinades, or even desserts.