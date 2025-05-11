One Of The Best Fruit Pairings For Tequila Is Probably Already In Your Fridge
When you think of tequila, what's the first fruit that comes to mind? It's probably lime, right? You'd have a right to think that –- after all, the citrus is a key component in a margarita, and a wedge of lime and some salt are the iconic sides to a tequila shot. But you shouldn't limit yourself to thinking that only this one fruit works with tequila. In fact, you'd have reason to believe that some of the best fruit pairings for tequila don't even come from the citrus family.
Strawberries are a pretty common fruit to have in your house, but did you know that they also go incredibly well with tequila? Strawberry juice is one of the best juices you can pair with tequila, and the berries themselves are no slouches either. The sweetness in strawberries does a good job of counteracting the strength of your tequila, but the berries aren't outright saccharine either. This balance means that the tequila still has room to evolve its earthy agave notes on your palate, while you're also getting a fruity presence from the strawberries. Just make sure to choose some good, ripe strawberries at the store and let your tequila adventures commence.
How to mix strawberries and tequila
When first mulling over the prospect of mixing strawberries and tequila together, you might be reminded of a strawberry margarita and that's completely valid. Whether you prefer your margaritas shaken or blended, some strawberries (and/or some strawberry syrup) are a great addition and will pair quite well with both the citrus in this drink as well as the tequila. But just as you shouldn't limit yourself to limes when looking at pairing options for tequila, it's also a good idea to branch out from the margarita and look at some other tequila drinks. There are truly wonderful cocktails out there that every tequila lover should know about, including some that really take advantage of strawberry's ability to pair with the agave spirit.
Some cocktail ideas that involve strawberries play on the freshness that's inherent in the fruit and pair it with other fresh ingredients as well. Think of a strawberry and basil cocktail for example, which amps up the herbal and earthy factor already latent in many tequilas. Then there are riffs on other classic tequila drinks, such as a bright and summery strawberry paloma or an equally refreshing strawberry tequila smash (a riff on a whiskey smash) using fresh mint. There are plenty of options on the table when you're starting off with a pairing as strong as this.