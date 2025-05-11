One Of The Best Fruit Pairings For Tequila Is Probably Already In Your Fridge

When you think of tequila, what's the first fruit that comes to mind? It's probably lime, right? You'd have a right to think that –- after all, the citrus is a key component in a margarita, and a wedge of lime and some salt are the iconic sides to a tequila shot. But you shouldn't limit yourself to thinking that only this one fruit works with tequila. In fact, you'd have reason to believe that some of the best fruit pairings for tequila don't even come from the citrus family.

Strawberries are a pretty common fruit to have in your house, but did you know that they also go incredibly well with tequila? Strawberry juice is one of the best juices you can pair with tequila, and the berries themselves are no slouches either. The sweetness in strawberries does a good job of counteracting the strength of your tequila, but the berries aren't outright saccharine either. This balance means that the tequila still has room to evolve its earthy agave notes on your palate, while you're also getting a fruity presence from the strawberries. Just make sure to choose some good, ripe strawberries at the store and let your tequila adventures commence.