Boost Frozen Fish Sticks' Flavor With A Cheesy Addition
Fish sticks are a classic comfort food that can be dressed up or down, but truth be told, there's always room to improve the best and worst fish sticks and nuggets readily available at your neighborhood supermarket. To successfully upgrade frozen fish sticks with ease, change the suggested cooking method, or better yet, enhance the flavor of these pre-cooked snacks by adding one of our favorite ingredients: cheese.
There are many creative ways to enhance frozen fish sticks with a variety of cheeses. For a simple, no-fuss flavor boost, once your fish sticks are almost finished heating in the oven, sprinkle them with a portion of your favorite shredded cheese. Choose a mild variety like mozzarella, or for a saltier bite, use cheddar. Alternatively, if you want to get a little fancier, combine grated Parmesan or Pecorino romano cheese with a select blend of fresh chopped herbs like basil and parsley and minced garlic. Sprinkle the mixture over your cheese sticks with a bit of olive oil before baking.
Of course, the type of cheese you select should pair well with the rest of the meal. Considering fish sticks are quite versatile, you have more than a few basic options. For example, Parmesan-dusted fish sticks can be enjoyed with spaghetti and marinara sauce, while fish covered in a shredded cheddar or Mexican cheese blend can be layered over bowls of rice with your favorite Mexican-inspired toppings. If you want to use more specific varieties of cheese, consider preparing more creative meals with fish sticks as the primary ingredient.
How to add your favorite cheeses to your next fish stick dinner
Some of the best ways to marry cheese and fish sticks are to make flavor-specific sandwiches and salads. For example, to use your favorite sliced cheese, utilize the frozen fish stick hack for an easier fried fish sandwich. With hot dog buns or hoagie rolls, add any variety of sliced cheese, including pepper jack, gouda, or American, and then simply layer your fish sticks accordingly.
If you're using Gouda or American cheese, it'll go well with popular condiments like tartar sauce or sriracha mayo. Include colorful sliced veggies or brighten up store-bought coleslaw with dill pickles for a tangy kick. If you're using a spicier cheese like pepper jack, consider increasing the heat of your sandwich with pickled jalapeños and a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce.
When you're in the mood to utilize more crumbly varieties of cheese, combine the right combination of foods in salads and protein bowls. For example, if you love blue cheese, make a fish stick salad with ingredients like celery, beets, pomegranate seeds, and toasted walnuts. For a salad that features a saltier variety like feta, make a Mediterranean-style salad with chopped olives, sliced tomatoes, and red onion. Salads aside, you can also enjoy fish sticks layered in bowls of quinoa, roasted vegetables, and goat cheese with a simple tahini-based sauce or homemade aioli.