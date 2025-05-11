Boost Frozen Fish Sticks' Flavor With A Cheesy Addition

Fish sticks are a classic comfort food that can be dressed up or down, but truth be told, there's always room to improve the best and worst fish sticks and nuggets readily available at your neighborhood supermarket. To successfully upgrade frozen fish sticks with ease, change the suggested cooking method, or better yet, enhance the flavor of these pre-cooked snacks by adding one of our favorite ingredients: cheese.

There are many creative ways to enhance frozen fish sticks with a variety of cheeses. For a simple, no-fuss flavor boost, once your fish sticks are almost finished heating in the oven, sprinkle them with a portion of your favorite shredded cheese. Choose a mild variety like mozzarella, or for a saltier bite, use cheddar. Alternatively, if you want to get a little fancier, combine grated Parmesan or Pecorino romano cheese with a select blend of fresh chopped herbs like basil and parsley and minced garlic. Sprinkle the mixture over your cheese sticks with a bit of olive oil before baking.

Of course, the type of cheese you select should pair well with the rest of the meal. Considering fish sticks are quite versatile, you have more than a few basic options. For example, Parmesan-dusted fish sticks can be enjoyed with spaghetti and marinara sauce, while fish covered in a shredded cheddar or Mexican cheese blend can be layered over bowls of rice with your favorite Mexican-inspired toppings. If you want to use more specific varieties of cheese, consider preparing more creative meals with fish sticks as the primary ingredient.