The Frozen Fish Stick Hack For An Easier Fried Fish Sandwich

Frozen fish sticks are an easy, affordable way to get more protein into your diet without having to spend much time cooking. There are ways you can upgrade your frozen fish sticks to elevate the dining experience, too, which can be as easy as dunking them into an unexpected sauce or as complex as making fish stick parmesan. One easy and creative way to maximize the mileage of your fish sticks is to take those babies and make them into a fried fish sandwich.

First, you want to get yourself an actually decent fish stick brand. We have a list of frozen store-bought fish sticks and nuggets, ranked from worst to best, that you can easily use as a springboard. If you already have your own favorite brand, go ahead and stick with it. If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?

Now, you can always just plop the fish sticks in between some bread and have it as-is, but we here at Chowhound like to go above and beyond with our hacks. Use a hot dog bun instead, so the sticks fit in nicely. It's even better if you melt a piece of cheese over the sticks, binding them together and making them more patty-like. We personally suggest using a mild and semi-soft cheese like Gruyère, which goes well with the white fish most fish sticks are made from. From here, it's all about customization — and we've got some great ideas on hand.