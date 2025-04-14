The Frozen Fish Stick Hack For An Easier Fried Fish Sandwich
Frozen fish sticks are an easy, affordable way to get more protein into your diet without having to spend much time cooking. There are ways you can upgrade your frozen fish sticks to elevate the dining experience, too, which can be as easy as dunking them into an unexpected sauce or as complex as making fish stick parmesan. One easy and creative way to maximize the mileage of your fish sticks is to take those babies and make them into a fried fish sandwich.
First, you want to get yourself an actually decent fish stick brand. We have a list of frozen store-bought fish sticks and nuggets, ranked from worst to best, that you can easily use as a springboard. If you already have your own favorite brand, go ahead and stick with it. If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?
Now, you can always just plop the fish sticks in between some bread and have it as-is, but we here at Chowhound like to go above and beyond with our hacks. Use a hot dog bun instead, so the sticks fit in nicely. It's even better if you melt a piece of cheese over the sticks, binding them together and making them more patty-like. We personally suggest using a mild and semi-soft cheese like Gruyère, which goes well with the white fish most fish sticks are made from. From here, it's all about customization — and we've got some great ideas on hand.
Taking your fried fish (stick) sandwich to the next level
First things first: If you've got an air fryer, use it. This is the best tip for texture and can automatically elevate your meal. Using an air fryer is the best way to get the crispiest crunch on your fish sticks without adding any extra grease or having to deal with the hassle of pan-frying a frozen food. If you don't have an air fryer, you can still crisp your fish sticks up decently in the oven, too. Toast your buns by dabbing butter on the bun's interior and laying it butter-side down on a hot frying pan until it's a bit crispy and browned. Go for a brioche-style bun for a little fancy flair, and you're already on your way to a higher-level dining experience.
As far as toppings go, you can get creative. We personally suggest adding veggies like shredded cabbage and a sauce to keep things from being too dry. Mayonnaise, tartar sauce, or cocktail sauce are all good combos, but a good chipotle mayo adds complexity that frozen fish sticks could sometimes use. Check out how Gordon Ramsay upgrades his chipotle mayo with one ingredient to really take your sauce and sandwich to the next level. From here, it's all about experimenting and finding your own personal favorite flavor combos. The world is your oyster — or frozen fish stick.