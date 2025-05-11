How Ostrich Steak Offers Big Flavor With Less Fat Than Beef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to beat the succulent flavor of a restaurant-quality ribeye steak, but to switch up your protein for something a bit leaner, why not think outside the box and give ostrich steak a try? While ostriches are technically birds and the USDA classifies their meat as poultry, the taste and texture of ostrich steak is more akin to beef than duck, turkey, or chicken. Many people compare this lean meat to filet mignon and/or grass-fed beef in taste and texture. It's also considered one of the healthiest red meats considering it is 97% to 99% fat free and contains around 24 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving.

When raw, ostrich steak has a deep, bright red hue, similar to venison, and a noticeable absence of fat marbling. Although it might look like venison, it doesn't have the gamey flavor of deer meat and is more tender like beef. Another benefit of ostrich meat is that while fatty steaks often experience shrinkage when cooked due to fat melting, ostrich steak retains its size because of its low fat content.

Ostrich steak might taste similar to grass-fed beef, but it cooks somewhat differently. Therefore, make sure to follow a few helpful tips when cooking this exotic meat for your friends and family.