The Ostrich Egg Is The Largest Egg You Can Eat. Here's What To Do With It

When you lay an ostrich egg next to chicken, goose, and duck eggs, it's a bit like looking at a set of Russian matryoshka dolls, those cute little wooden moppets that nest snuggly inside of each other. These mama matryoshkas look similar to, though bigger than, their more miniature egg counterparts. As it turns out, they're similar in taste, too. However, ostrich eggs are more gamey, buttery, and rich in flavor than those smaller egg options. As you might imagine, these taste and size differences give you more to play with come cooking time.

But what to do with it? That's the question. Coming in at approximately 24 times the size of a chicken egg, finding a pan big enough to cook the crystal-ball-sized morsel becomes an issue. It can be done, of course. Otherwise, no one would even know what an ostrich egg tastes like.

Still, an egg that size makes for an awfully big omelet or fried egg, which means you won't be eating this by yourself (though feeding a crowd with an ostrich egg bake might make sense). It also takes 90 minutes to make a hard-boiled ostrich egg. You're looking at slightly less time to fry it — only about half an hour, give or take. In other words, you'll eat an ostrich egg for the novelty rather than the practicality of it, though staring down that big yolk on your plate at least once is worth a line on your bucket list, right?

