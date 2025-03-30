Keep Steak Shrinkage In Mind When Deciding How Much You Need

It turns out Jerry Seinfeld's buddy George Costanza wasn't the only one concerned about shrinkage. It's something every cook should think about when making steak since every piece of meat shrinks at least 25% and up to 30% after cooking. This is especially important when cooking for a group: You don't want to end up purchasing what you thought was enough meat for your guests only to realize you have 25% less when it comes out of the oven.

Meat reduces in size when cooking for several reasons. For one, heat causes the protein in the meat to coagulate and contract. Heat also melts away the fat and evaporates the juices. This is helpful to know when shopping: The meatier, juicier, and fattier the cut of steak you're cooking, the more it will shrink when cooking. Also keep in mind that meat loses moisture when it is cooked at high temperatures – another factor in shrinkage.